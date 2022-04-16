This week in history April 15, 1922: A new garage, school reopens and a fatal accident in Breckenridge

Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone, smiles with his daughter, Mrs. Gilbert Grosvenor, as the wireless days for commercial telephoning have arrived. The Bell Co. announced the opening of a million dollar radio broadcasting station at New York, and similar plants are to be built in other cities throughout the country.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy image

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of April 15, 1922.

New garage for Breckenridge

Extensive improvements are being made on the building at the corner of Maine and Washington streets, remodeling the building for a garage to be occupied by the Automotive Service Co. of which B.C. Melane will be the manager. The garage will have machine shop equipment as well as act as a supply store for all automobile owners. Storage capacity will be sufficient for about 20 cars, providing the same conveniences from larger garages.

Mr. Melane has years of experience in the auto repair field and is considered to be an expert auto mechanic. He will personally be in charge of the repair department and he intended to serve Breckenridge and Summit County with unequaled quality.

Schools to reopen Monday

After a suspension period of about 10 days during the flu ban on Breckenridge, the public schools will be reopened next Monday morning. There being very little sickness in Breckenridge at this time, a full attendance is expected on the opening day and no time will be lost in making up the work.

When the schools were ordered closed on Wednesday, April 5, the efficiency of the work was much impaired, owing to the number of pupils who were ill at home, as well as couple of teachers of the staff, including superintendent H.E. Green, who was ill with the flu. The period of closing the schools at this time will give the pupils their regular spring vacation.

Accidental discharge of gun takes life of popular Breckenridge girl

Mrs. W. E. Childers, wife of an employee of the Ohio Oil Co. at McFadden in Wyoming, died at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ivinson Hospital from the effects of a gunshot wound sustained Saturday at 5 p.m. at her parents’ home.

W.M. Hunnicutt, a friend of the family and neighbor, had been cleaning a revolver and packing his suitcase for a journey when the bag dropped to the floor and the loaded weapon was accidentally discharged. The bullet went through the suitcase, through the wall of Mr. Hunnicutt’s home, and struck Mrs. Childers between the left eye and nose, who had just run into her parents’ home for a brief visit.

The 23-year-old was born at the Mountain Pride Mine on Mount Baldy and grew up in Breckenridge, a pretty and popular girl. She received business training in Denver and was employed as a stenographer and clerk by the Tonopah Placers Co. in Summit County before resigning to marry her husband.

Local news notes from all around Summit County