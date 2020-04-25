This week in history, April 24, 1920: Gold Strike in Galena Gulch

The top of the front page of the April 24, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal.

Archive image

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of April 23, 1920.

GOLD STRIKE IN GALENA GULCH

Numerous tentative inquiries for producing silver, lead, zinc and gold properties indicated that there will be considerable activity during the year in mining in Summit County as well as in other parts of the mining states.

Tom Smith, the veteran prospector of Galena Gulch, reports a new strike made by himself in his “Last Dollar” lode, a recent location. The vein at present is said to be about two feet in width with a pay streak on each side of the quartz filling in the middle of the vein. Assays are said to show about $60 per ton in gold with some silver.

RED MEN SCORE HUGE SUCCESS

The Redmen’s Mask Ball this year was a great success, in fact many say it was the best ever given. One of the largest gatherings ever seen in the G.A.R. Hall was there, and there was fun enough for all. Dancing was indulged in until a late hour.

Delicious refreshments were served at the Cafe and Hotel. The music furnished by Professor Crisswell’s orchestra deserve the highest praise.

Winners of the first prize were Mrs. Lewis Dar and Mrs. J. A. Theobold, both dressed alike as “Flower Girls,” and there was no questioning the good taste of the judges in their selection as all who see them will agree, they presented a most pleasing picture in the costumes.

A cartoon found on the front page of the April 22, 1920 edition of the Summit County Journal.

Archive image

THE KITCHEN CABINET: MILK DISHES

The value of skim and sour milk as a food is, not generally appreciated. Taken by itself skim milk is rather thin, but when taken with bread or used in cooking it forms a very nutritious addition to the diet. Skim milk has nearly all the protein of the whole milk and is one of the richest sources of lime and phosphorous. Some children refuse to take milk in its natural form. The wise mother covers the taste by serving it as milk toast, custard, creamed vegetables, soups, junket and other simple desserts with milk as a basis.

Skim milk may be used in any recipe calling for whole milk. With the addition of butter, to replace the cream removed, the composition approaches whole milk.

Sour milk in cooked foods is especially good. Hot breads made with sour milk have an extra delicacy.

TIMBER CONSUMED JUST TWICE AS FAST AS GROWN

The growth of saw timber in the United States is believed to be only third of the amount annually cut. Twenty-nine of our states import more timber than is cut within their boundaries, and every exporting state is cutting faster than their timber grows.

“A timber famine is bound to come,” says W.J. Morrill of the Colorado Agricultural College (now Colorado State University). “Indeed locally in many parts of the United States is has arrived already as reflected in the high prices of lumber. Mature trees should be cut, but provisions should be made at the time of cutting to insure recurring crops of trees, not only more crops but the greatest possible crops or the utilization of timberlands to their full capacity.”

Colorado offers the services of its State Forester who is at the Agricultural College at Fort Collins, at cost of expenses to advise timberland owners concerning the management of timberlands with a view of perpetuating timber crops.

PITHY NEWS NOTES FROM ALL PARTS OF COLORADO

Three persons were frozen to death, a third killed in an accident, and a fourth is reported dying as the result of exposure suffered during the unusually violent April storm which swept across Colorado recently.

Five prominent Longmont businessmen and bankers have purchased the controlling interest in the Empson Canning Goods Company from J. H. Empson, pea king, for $1 million.

Peter G. McNamara and Charles Terevich, cagemen at the Tomboy mine at Telluride, were instantly killed when they were caught between the case and timbers in the shaft.

A new broad gauge railroad is being built by the United States Portland Cement Company at Concrete, just east of Florence. The line will tap an enormous deposit of limestone on Beaver Creek.

Five mountain lions are included in a list of 148 predatory animals which were killed during February and March by state employees under the direction of Logan Crawford, predatory animal inspector of the United States Biological Survey.