This week in history April 30, 1921: Mining process means prosperity

Barges are being loaded with potash salt at Hanover, Germany, for shipment to the United States. Germany is now sending large quantities of potash salt to the United Sates, as it did before the war.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

Tenmile district to see success from Terry selective flotation process

The streambeds of the Blue River valley and its tributary streams have given many millions of dollars worth of place gold. The Tonopah Placers Co. admits to having paid its stockholders nearly $15 million in dividends, besides paying considerable sums in royalties upon leased ground and paying a heavy operating expense during the 19 years it has been operating in the Breckenridge district.

The placer gold now found in the placers and streambeds came from ledges or veins in the nearby hills or mountains, where the mother lodes still remain largely undiscovered, awaiting the lucky prospector to uncover them.

The Tonopah Placers Co. declared a $50,000 dividend payable to its stockholders this month. The company will continue to operation of its No. 1 dredging boat, with the No. 2 and 3 boats to be dismantled.

The Blue Valley Gold Dredging Co.’s modern gold dredge is steadily dredging its way in the Blue River valley north of Breckenridge. It is expected that the boat will reach the rich old channel on the west side of the present stream during the coming season. Gold as coarse as peas is already being found.

American Legion provides worthy entertainment

Though delayed because of the snowstorm, the American Legion’s event was still as entertaining as ever. Blue Valley Post No. 17 repeated their former success in presenting boxing and wrestling events, with the entire night being notable for clean sportsmanship.

Twins Ralph and Ray Collins began the evening but by the third round the referee called the bout a draw, because it was difficult to decide who and who at any given time. Red Edwards and Red Rogers were the next scheduled fighters. Edwards rushed Rogers to the ropes and forced him to the floor twice, but the bout ultimately was a draw.

After many other matches, the entertainment was rounded out with a good-natured barrel fight, with contestants standing in barrels attempting to knock each other down.

Colorado & Southern Railway Co. asks for fall privilege

The Colorado & Southern Railway Co. has presented a revised petition to the State Public Utilities Commission. The company pleads that it should be favored since they have obeyed the board’s mandates in the past.

The railway company now desires to service the South Park division during the summer months, instead of end it, and provide tri-weekly passenger train service between Denver and Leadville.

Local news notes from all around Summit County