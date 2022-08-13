This week in history Aug. 12, 1922: Holidays, sports and construction

Laddie Boy, the White House dog, celebrated his third birthday recently, and his father, Tintern Tip Top of Toledo, Ohio, sent him an elaborate cake made of dog biscuits.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 12, 1922.

Breckenridge to hold greatest Labor Day celebration in years

During the meeting of the Breckenridge Fire Department this week, committees were appointed to start the ball rolling for Firemen’s Field Day celebration to be held on Labor Day. According to the present plans, the event promises to exceed any previous occasion and the celebration will be long remembered by all inhabitants of this and adjoining counties. This will be the first time Breckenridge has celebrated the holiday in the past two years.

One of the greatest parts of the event will be a baseball tournament that will decide the championship team of Park, Summit, Grand and Lake counties. Prizes of about $400 will be given, and the tournament will last for three days, with the opening games played Saturday, Sept. 2.

Additionally, the committee plans to have horse racing, bronco busting and steer roping contests, as well as other field sports throughout the three days of the celebration. A live band will play, and arrangement are being made to have an airplane ascension from the ballpark each day.

Breckenridge trims the Jefferson champs

Breckenridge returned to the baseball world last Sunday. The undefeated ball team from Jefferson made the journey to Summit County and brought with them not only a good amount of fans, but all the confidence in the world that the haymakers were going to take the miners to a good trimming.

With the start of the game, Jefferson was up four runs in their half and it seemed that Breckenridge was doomed. However, the home boys soon got their bearings, and from every inning for the first five accumulated one or more scores until they had the lead.

Tom Lind pitched and Earl Rice caught, proving their talents in the positions. Never after the first inning did it look like a Jefferson victory, but Breckenridge also never gave them the chance. Tomorrow, the Breckenridge team will go to Alma to cross bats. They are expected to maintain the lead they’ve taken in the percentage column and return home with another victory. They defeated Alma on the local grounds two weeks ago to the tune of 8 to 3.

Contractors start on Hoosier Pass road

The Plains Construction Co. has started working on Hoosier Pass. The entire outfit was moved in this week from Buena Vista and a camp location was established at the head of the Blue River.

Work on the road will commence at once and rushed to an early completion. Manager L.E. Edwards of the construction company is in personal charge of the work, and states that he fully expects to complete the job before fall. The new road will have a grade that won’t exceed 6%.

It will go over the top of Carr Placer hill with a switchback at the lower end, and it will continue along up the Blue River to about 300 yards west of the present bridge crossing the river. From this point, it will follow along the hill on an even grade, cutting out the steep pitches of Wabash Avenue and Ford Hill.

Local news notes from all around Summit County