This week in history Aug. 19, 1922: Planning for Labor Day, school and more baseball

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 19, 1922.

Labor Day celebration plans are nearing fast completion

Plans for Labor Day have almost been complete during the past week. While the financial committee isn’t done, enough money has been assured to carry out one of the greatest celebrations ever staged in Summit County.

The main event will be the three-day baseball event. Six teams — Breckenridge, Dillon, Hartsel, Jefferson, Alma and Leadville — have entered the contest. Each team is being allowed three additional players that have not been in their lineup during the season to strengthen their teams. A list of all players must be in the hands of the committee one week before the tournament.

Along with the tournament, there will be horse racing, bronco busting, rock drilling, steer roping, and every other known field sport in the three-day program. Already, preparations are being made to care for one of the largest crowds ever gathered in Breckenridge, as several hundred are expected to accompany the ball teams into the tournament.

This will be the first Labor Day celebration Breckenridge has witnessed during the past two years.

Breckenridge defeats Alma team again

The Breckenridge ball tossers added another victory to its record last Sunday when the Alma team went down in defeat to a score of 14-4 on the Alma grounds. The game happened during a rain shower, but in no way did it dampen the spirits of the Summit County boys that crossed the range to battle with the Park County ball tossers.

From the beginning, the Breckenridge lineup had everything their way and it looked like it was going to be a shutout. However, a couple of wild throws and errors gave the Park County team some points. The game saw several disputes over decisions of the umpires but taken as a whole, it proved to be a very good exhibition of the national game.

There were two accidents during the game. The first was when a ball was thrown as Buster Marz of Breckenridge was running to third base. The baseman didn’t catch the ball and it hit Marz in the head, knocking him unconscious for a few moments.

The second occurred in the Alma outfield when Nippert of the Alma team tried to catch a fly ball that bounced out of his mitt and struck him over the eye, cutting a deep gash in his forehead. Tomorrow the Breckenridge team will again cross bats with the fast team from Jefferson, playing at the Como grounds.

New school superintendent arrives in Breckenridge

Professor O.B. Carmichael and his daughter Jessie arrived Thursday afternoon from Denver. Carmichael has accepted the position of superintendent of Breckenridge schools and he is coming to prepare for the upcoming year.

Carmichael may be remembered as the director of this June’s chautauqua. He is a man of much experience and only took up the chautauqua work two years ago. Breckenridge is certainly to be congratulated for being able to obtain the services of such a man to lead in its school affairs.

Montezuma strike creates interest

The recent strike of the large body of high-grade ore on the Congress group at Montezuma is creating much interest among men interested in mining throughout the state. The ore body is said to be one of the largest ever opened up in the district.

At present time, five teams are kept busy hauling the ore to the Keystone switch. The Congress, although only recently opened up, has already become the largest producer in the camp at the present time.

Local news notes from all around Summit County