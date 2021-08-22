This week in history Aug. 20, 1921: School board receives indirect vote of confidence; others enjoy camp and a wedding

Pueblo’s new livestock pavilion is 240 feet by 270 feet and it will house 100 show horses. This year’s state fair will be Sept. 26-30..

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 20, 1921:

Taxpayers discuss funding school auditorium

About 50 taxpayers, and a few others interested who were not taxpayers, gathered in the district courtroom Tuesday evening to discuss the importance of completing and financing the school auditorium.

T.A. Brown said that with the present high cost of material and labor, he did not deem it wise at this time to go any farther with the work of building the auditorium than the money at hand warranted.

J.A. Traylor, president of the Royal Tiger Mines Co., stated that he was willing to do what he thought was for the best interest of the community. He advocated that the building be enclosed and all future expenditures left until costs could be reduced. The meeting ended with consensus that the funding question is for the school board to decide.

Mills-Howard nuptials please the community

Last Sunday morning, the Rev. O.M. Bowman performed the wedding ceremony to unite the lives and fortunes of Mr. Lloyd Emerson Mills of Craig and Miss Ella Marion Howard of Breckenridge. The ceremony took place at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. C. Howard.

Besides the parents, about a dozen relatives and friends witnessed the ceremony. Miss Edith Howard played the wedding march as the bride, dressed in white and carrying roses, entered on the arm of her father, followed by the groom with bride’s mother.

With the attendants from Craig desiring to start their return trip as soon as possible, only light refreshments of ice cream and cake were served.

The bride is one of Breckenridge’s best-loved daughters, born and raised here, charming, talented and accomplished. She is a graduate of the Breckenridge high school and the State Agricultural College.

Boy Scouts go to Park County for camp week

A party of 15 boys, accompanied by guides Dr. M.J. McKenna, scoutmaster, and Chester Detwiler, left Tuesday morning for Warm Springs Ranch, about 6 miles from Fairplay, where they enjoyed camp life for the remainder of the week.

The trip to the ranch was made in cars, with J.D. Harlan and C.W. House driving. George Robinson started with some of the Scouts, but trouble with his car caused him to abandon the trip about 5 miles from town and the children transferred to one of the other cars.

Last year the annual event had them make a trip down the Blue River, and they decided a change of scenery would be good this year. They will enjoy outdoor life and will be trained in the various outdoor activities required of Boy Scouts.

Local news notes from all around Summit County