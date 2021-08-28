This week in history Aug. 27, 1921: Rain threatens hay crop; car thief captured

Mrs. Angus McLay, left, oldest daughter of the secretary of agriculture, is pictured. Joseph Fisher, right, boatswain's mate (first class) U.S.N. Fisher is about half the size of the men under his command, but when he speaks they jump. For Joseph is lightweight champion boxer of the United States Navy.

Photo from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 27, 1921:

Daily downpours ruin hay crop on Blue River

The ranchmen of the Blue River valley are in uncommonly bad luck this year. It is well know, of course, that a rainy season almost every year compels those ranchmen to do judicious and fast work in getting in their hay and grain crops; but never within the memory of any of them have downpours of rain been so persistent and heavy as they have this year during what should be the haying season.

Greatly increased acreage, careful cultivation and propitious weather conditions in the forepart of the summer had presented to the vision of the ranchmen a prospective hay crop of unprecedented quality and proportions.

And when, one morning nearly two weeks ago, the surrounding mountain ridges displayed a mantle of fresh snow and a cloudless sky, and past experience construed that to be an indication of a spell of perfect weather, the mowers got busy on all the ranches until on most of them enough grass had been cut to make from one to two hundred tons of hay. Then all precedents were demolished by the weather maker, and heavy rains again became a daily and nightly occurrence, remaining so up to the very present, and what hay has been cut threatens to prove a total loss.

Auto thief caught in net spread by sheriffs

The net spread for him by the sheriff of Summit County, and Sheriff Schraeder of Leadville proved too much for the man who stole a Hupmobile belonging to Louis Dunn at Kokomo Wednesday night, said yesterday’s Leadville Herald Democrat. The automobile thief was caught at Salida and arrested by the marshal there. He will be sent to the jail at Breckenridge to await trial.

Record-breaking year in value of mineral output

The Geological Survey, department of the interior, has published its preliminary summary of mineral resources for the calendar year 1920, which records that for that year as the value of the mineral products of the country the astounding total of $6,707,000,000. This value is 20 percent greater than that of the former record year, 1918, and 45 percent greater than that of 1919.

The salient features of the mineral industry in 1920 are set forth in the short introduction. Many of the figures are preliminary and some are estimates, but the cooperation of those engaged in the mineral industry and the long experience of the geological survey in this work give assurance that the estimates represent very nearly the actual production.

Local news notes from all around Summit County