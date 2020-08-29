This week in history Aug. 28, 1920: New superintendent arrives, dance held mostly without music

As printed in the Aug. 28, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal: President and Mrs. Wilson rather surprised Washington the other day when they appeared in an old-fashioned Victoria drawn by horses.

Photo from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 21, 1920.

NEW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ARRIVES

H.E. Green and wife arrived from Denver this week, to assume his duties as superintendent of the Breckenridge Schools. Mr. Green was recently engaged by the board of education for this position, and comes to Breckenridge highly recommended as a capable man for the position.

Last year, Mr. Green was superintendent of the city schools of Central City, Iowa.

DANCE AT DILLON NEARLY WITHOUT MUSIC

The big dance given at Dillon, on Saturday evening August 21st, nearly established something new in the way of dances. It came very near being a musicless dance.

The Top O’ The World Jazz Orchestra of Leadville, had been engaged to furnish the music for the event, who decided to make the trip by auto. Due to the heavy rains, the musicians and party were delayed somewhere on the pass and did not reach Dillon until nearly midnight.

However, a large crown was in attendance and after the music arrived the dancers made up for lost time, the tripping of “the light fantastic toes” being not interrupted until the last gravy streaks of dawn had parted.

WIFE OF PRESIDENT OF WELLINGTON MINES CO. DRIVES AUTO FROM K.C.

A party consisting of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Oldham, Mr. and Mrs. Barber and daughter, Jes Malaston and B. Thompson of Kansas City, Missouri, motored to town from Colorado Springs Sunday.

The auto party consisted of two cars, one of which was driven by Mrs. Oldham, whose husband is president of the Wellington Mines Co. Mrs. Oldham has driven the big Cadillac car all the way from Kansas city, even making the drive from Colorado Springs on Sunday, over roads that were proclaimed almost impassable by expert motorists. The party divided in Breckenridge. Mr. and Mrs. Barber left to get to Denver Wednesday, while the Oldhams continued their trip to Leadville and Redcliff Wednesday morning.

Mrs. Oldham will continue to act as the driver until the return trip is completed at Kansas City, this being a feat, seldom if ever before accomplished by a lady driver.