This week in history Aug. 5, 1922: Dancing and baseball planned and zinc mining may begin

Pictured is the scene of a recent warehouse fire in the heart of Greenwich Village of New York. Two firemen were killed and many others injured, and scores of families were driven from their homes by the conflagration.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 5, 1922.

Wellington may start if zinc continues strong

J.W. Oldham, president of the Wellington Mines Co., spent a couple days in town this week discussing the prospects of the mine starting and stated that it would depend on the stability of the zinc market.

Zinc has been quoted around $6.25 during the past week, and from all accounts there is a shortage of the metal in the country currently. The Wellington company has been adding to their force as rapidly as they can get men, and from the present outlook in the camp there is room for 20 or more miners.

Oldham expressed a doubt as to the possibility of securing enough miners. Practically all of the old force has left the camp, and many have taken up other lines and won’t return to the underground work.

When the Wellington is working full force, it requires 100 to 125 men to keep the plant going. The additional workforce in Breckenridge would add materially to the town’s condition, doing much to help the depression that has covered the community the past two years.

Jefferson to play in Breckenridge Sunday

The championship players from Jefferson will cross bats with the Breckenridge organization tomorrow on the local grounds. The Jefferson team is the best in the park, having played 17 games and not lost one.

The home team is going to make every effort to win against the visitors and is working at practice each day. Breckenridge’s lineup is still to be determined, but it is certain that nothing will be left undone to put forth the best team possible.

While Breckenridge has shown that it can have a good ball team, the cans have yet to come forward to support. The receipts of the first game played in Breckenridge were $3.50, and the gateman accumulated the large sum of $13.50 at last Sunday’s game. The expense for balls in one game is about $9.00, and to bring another team to Breckenridge requires $40 to $50.

A good rooter is just as essential as a good battery, so attend the game so that all can have a good time.

Big dance next Friday night by baseball club

For the first time this summer since the closing of the school, Breckenridge will be given an opportunity to attend a dance at home. The baseball club has made arrangements for a grand affair to be held at the G.A.R. hall next Friday.

The Ne Nonam orchestra, which has been playing in Leadville the past month, will furnish the music. Two singers will accompany the orchestra, and the entertainers will sing for every song.

There will be general admission at the door for only 25 cents for the whole evening’s entertainment, and 10 cents will be charged for each dance. There is no set end of the night, as the orchestra is willing to play as long as anyone wishes to stay.

The dance will raise funds for the baseball team to help pay for the season. To bring teams requires much expense, and the gate admissions have not been sufficient to cover the amount.

Local news notes from all around Summit County