This week in history Aug. 6, 1921: Mountain pass roads discussed; music class delights audience

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 6, 1921:

Webster Pass boosters call on commissioners

A delegation of about 14 prominent Montezuma residents made a tip to Breckenridge on Wednesday morning to attend a session with the Summit Board of County Commissioners. The purpose of the meeting was to boost the Webster Pass road and to show the commissioners why they should apply for the pass to become a state highway.

Al Boyd of Montezuma explained the advantages to the commissioners, saying that a better grade on the road than Loveland Pass was attainable, and that the distance to Denver would not be increased by more than 9 miles.

E.C. Sutton said that from a taxation standpoint, Webster was the most feasible way of crossing the Continental Divide.

The county commissioners assured the delegation that the case would be presented and the matter would be left in the hands of the state highway commission to decide which route to take.

County board inspects work on Loveland pass

The Summit Board of County Commissioners made an inspection tour of the work being done on the Summit County side of Loveland Pass on Wednesday evening and found work progressing much more rapidly than they expected. The commissioners said the work under the direction of Leon Ames is creating a fine road.

From the east side of the pass, word is received that work is being pushed forward by volunteers each Sunday. About 150 to 200 people take part, and it is predicted that these efforts will have Loveland Pass becoming the best-boosted highway over the Rocky Mountains in a few years.

Music class gives pleasing entertainment

The community was given a very pleasant surprise Thursday evening at the high school auditorium. In front of a large crowd, the children trained by Miss Edith Howard, ably assisted by her sister Ella Howard and Mrs. J.D. Galloway, performed a recital that was a great success.

To advertise the event, a number of residents got out of their cars and carried the children through the town dressed in their costumes. Needless to say, they attracted much attention.

About 30 children between the ages of 3 and 13 took part in songs, folk dances, recitations and drills. The principal feature of the evening was a four-act play entitled “The Cinder Maid” in which all the characters were well selected for their parts.

Local news notes from all around Summit County