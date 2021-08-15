This week in history Aug. 6, 1921: Railroads, theaters and auditoriums

Miss Virginia Garrett, left, daughter of Rep. J. Garrett of Dresden, Tennessee, is one of the popular leaders of the younger congressional circles in Washington, as well as Miss Mary Burdick, right, daughter of Rep. Clark Burdick of Rhode Island.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 6, 1921:

Colorado and Southern again threatens to abandon part or all of railroad

The people of Breckenridge and others along the South Park line are again due for a great fight for life on the railroad map, as the Colorado and Southern Railroad wishes to abandon service areas. Mr. Whatley, who represented the Chamber of Commerce in an older railroad suit, will fight the present case to keep the trains operating their present schedule.

The chamber assured Mr. Whatley of financial assistance. The effects of this case may be felt for a long distance, and it is to the best interests of the cattle and ranch owners on the lower Blue River, as well as to the residents all along the line this time, as it is to Breckenridge.

It is no longer a matter of a train between Como and Breckenridge, but a train from Denver to Leadville.

School board needs another $15,000 to complete auditorium

At a meeting of the Metal Mining Association Thursday evening it developed that the school board will need another $15,000 before they will be able to complete the new auditorium at the school.

The method of raising the money was up for discussion, as $35 was already voted by the people. No agreement was reached since few taxpayers attended the meeting. It was determined that a mass meeting of taxpayers will be called for Tuesday, Aug. 16, at which time some definite plan will be settled.

A bond issue will require a special election, and warrants issued to pay off the indebtedness stand a big chance of not being legal.

Local Enid Markey to star in picture at Eclipse soon

Enid Markey, Summit County’s own star in the pictures and on the stage, will be a star in a picture to be shown at the Eclipse theater on Labor Day. Most of the pictures in which Miss Markey starred have been shown in Breckenridge, but a couple of special productions have not been heretofore available.

“The Curse of Eve,” the feature coming on Labor Day, has Miss Markey as the leading role. It is a picture that will hold intense interest from start to finish.

On the same program will be a full-reel picture of the Pueblo flood, showing actual conditions during the flood and after. This is the only full reel showing this great devastation so near to home.

Local news notes from all around Summit County

• Dr. Louis Du Valle, his brother and the latter’s wife, all of New Orleans, were the guests of their cousin, Mrs. James D. Galloway, on Thursday in Breckenridge. They are en route via car to Salt Lake City, where a sister of the doctor, Mademoiselle Lucille Du Valle, an opera singer of note, has suffered a nervous breakdown. The patient will probably be taken to Denver and the party will likely stop on their return.

• W.W. Freeman of Chicago arrived last Sunday and is a guest at the summer home of his brother-in-law Frank Strausser. Mr. Freeman enjoyed several outings this week, among which was a fishing party on Black Creek Thursday.

• Misses Ella Ross and Anna Marie Wind and Mr. Charles Ross, all of Boulder, were guests this week at the home of Dr. and Mrs. C.E. Condon.

• E.N. Barlow, son W.E. Barlow and Miss Lillian Fisher, of Fairplay, spent Wednesday afternoon in Breckenridge.