This Week In History: Ban will not be lifted on influenza epidemic at present time

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago — Nov. 30, 1918

At a public meeting yesterday afternoon at the District Courtroom, called to order by Major George Robbson, it was decided that it would be the best policy to lift the ban held over as a preventative in the present flu crisis, until some time later. The physicians present, Dr. E.Y. Graham and Dr. W.G. Smith both reported one or two cases that were not entirely cleared up and it was deemed wise that the same precaution now in force be continued for the future.

The War Has Cost $185,000,000,000

The nations of the world have expended approximately $185,000,000,000 in paying for the war. Most of this outlay is represented in bonds which will take generations to pay. The annual interest costs will amount to billions.

Denver & Rio Grande will Manage C&S

According to the Thursday tome of the Leadville-Herald Democrat, the South Park Branch of the C&S will be operated by the Rio Grande after Dec. 15.

Pithy News Notes From All Parts of Colorado

Action to recover $1,220 in gold and a diamond ring, valued at $750, now in the hands of the Denver police, was begun by Mrs. Martha Babb, mother of Frank Lewis, leader of the Jones-Lewis bandit gang, and of Eva Lewis queen of the gang, through her attorney in the District Court of Colorado Springs.

Western Mining and Oil News

Colorado's metal mining industry in 1918 has passed through one of the most critical periods in the history of previous ores and minerals, but indications point to a general revival during 1919, according to Fred Carroll, State Commissioner of the Bureau of Mines. The estimated production values, exclusive of rare metals, for 1918 approximate $30,000,000, and for 1919 the commission believes it will reach $40,000,000. In 1917, one of the banner years, it was $44,000,000.

