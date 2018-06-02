This Week in History: Boys of ’61 who have answered last bell call honored

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago. This particular edition was in rough shape and so some edits have been made to the stories to account for missing words.

Memorial Day was fittingly observed in Breckenridge this year. It carried with it thoughts of the great conflict "over there" as well as the memory of those who so nobly fought for our Union 1862-65. Owing to the ever decreasing number of "boys of '61," the arrangements for the celebration are left to the daughters and grandchildren of the veterans, and the various lodges. As in the past patriotic order of the I.O.R.M. and the sister lodge, D. of P., held their memorial services on the same day, and led the parade to the cemetery.

MacDougal-Lasky

Wednesday a party journeyed to Breckenridge and no one knew the why for of the trip. Later it was learned that Rev. W.W. Giberson was there and a wedding ceremony was the result in which Thomas Angus McDougal and Ruby May Lasky were the principles. The witnesses of the wedding were Misses Catherine and Hariot Lasky, sisters of the bride, and Harry of Dillon. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Lasky, pioneer residents of the Lower Blue, while the groom is a brother of A.H. MacDougal of Breckenridge. The young people are the recipients of best wishes of their many friends in Summit County. They will make their future house on the Lower Blue.

Mrs. Edward Huter dies

Mrs. Florence Huter, wife of Edward T. Huter died at Leadville at 10:30 Thursday night after several months illness. Mrs. Huter was well-known in Summit County, having resided in Frisco a number of years, where Mr. Huter had charge of several mining enterprises. Mrs. Huter was a member of the Breckenridge lodge of the Eastern Star and also of the Mt. Helen lodge of Breckenridge. Besides her husband she leaves a daughter to mourn her loss. The funeral services will be held from the Catholic church in Leadville Sunday afternoon at two thirty. Mrs. Huter joined the Catholic church just recently, during her period of illness.

Red Cross ball game

The Red Cross ball game last Sunday proved to be a very exciting affair. The Wellington Muckers came out in strong style, but the Town Loafers proved to be the superior team, that is with the assistance of the umpires, so the Muckers state, and the final score was 20 to 11 in favor of the Loafers. Several brilliant plays were made on both sides, as well as several honest to goodness "boneheads." No record of as yet has been completed of the fines but the sale receipts netted to the Red Cross Advertising Fund $51.00. Both sides were made of old time players, who declared the following morning that they had experienced not bad effects of the game, but at the same time, not move around very uprightly.

Horse auctioned for Red Cross

E.A. Theobald donated to the Red Cross War Fund either $50 or his horse Tiny Campaign Manager. J.D. Harlan, realized that the horse no doubt would bring more under auction, and he was right as last Saturday evening proved to be rather exciting, and Tiny brought $75.00 into the war fund, being purchased by Jos. (?).

