This Week in History: Breckenridge snow shovelers go over the top last Sunday

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Last Sunday morning a large party started to the top of Hoosier Pass in an effort to open the only highway Summit County has over the Continental Divide. A few days before the Board of County Commissioners made an effort to determine how much work was necessary to clean out the road, they started up the hill in a large car toward the Governor Mine — a distance of about 6 miles from town — when the car stalled and they could go no farther. The commissions then "investigated conditions" and decided it would be 10 days or two weeks before any work of opening the road could be done. Saturday, a number of citizens got together, and Mr. Snyder was sent up to see how the road really was, and he returned that evening with the news that as far as Ford Hill on the pass — which is above the forks of the Blue — the road was dry. Above that, he thought it could be open with about 15 men.

Riddle Announces for Governor

With the announcement that Harvey Riddle will be a candidate for governor on the Democratic ticket, we have a candidate who claims Breckenridge and Summit County as his first place of residence in this state. Harvey Riddle was a pioneer settler in Breckenridge, practicing law here in the early days. During the slump in business in Summit County at the time of the panic in 1893, he moved his office to Denver, where he has been stationed ever since.

*

The high waters have about stopped the trout fishing for the present. Local anglers predict that very little good fishing can be expected until the fly season opens in July.

Latest News Epitomized

An American transport fired five shots at a German submarine 75 miles off the Jersey coast with unknown results according to information by the captain of a Brazilian steamship.

Flies Two Hours; Pilots are Dead

London – An amazing flight of a British airplane for two hours with its two occupants dead was briefly referred to in a dispatch from the fighting front the other day. Now fuller details are supplied by a well-known flying officer who has returned to London from Arras.

"The incident referred to," he said, "is quite authentic and was a common topic of conversation a few days ago. Of course, there is absolutely no reason why a machine should not, under average conditions, fly itself so long as its petrol holds out. This is not an exceptional incident of the kind, and certainly there have been cases where German machines have been captured with their pilots dead.

