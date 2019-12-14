This week in history: Colorado population now estimated at over 1 million

TWIH-SDN-121519

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal the week of December 13, 1919.

Colorado’s population is now estimated at 1,100,000

Reports received by the Immigration department of the state indicate that the population of Colorado is now approximately 1,100,000, an increase of about 38 percent in the last ten years.

Thirty-nine soldiers and two families are aided by home service

How will the American Red Cross is fulfilling its pledge to meet the needs of every ex-service man until he catches his normal stride is indicated by a statement just issued by local officials of the ever-busy organization. The statement says that more than ten thousand families of the mountain division of the Red Cross Home Service. All except eighteen were soldiers’ families.

Twenty-seven hundred transient ex-service men were given aid of one kind or another. Most of these were helped in Denver.

Summit County 1920 road budget, $15,000

Fifteen thousand dollars is the amount determined upon by the county commissioners at their last meeting for the Summit annual road budget, a copy of which has been submitted to the state Highway commissioners.

Cross cut from Emillie placer shaft

Friday morning a cross-cut was started from the Winn-Evans placer at a depth of 80 feet from the collar of the shaft.

Wellington is working two shifts in mine

The Wellington Mines company is employing about sixty men at present, two shifts of miners were put on this week. About a dozen more men will be put on next week to operate the No. 1 mill and a full force when the No. 2 mill will be in commission in about ten days, according to a statement made by Manager R.M. Henderson this week.