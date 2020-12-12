This week in history Dec. 11, 1920: Fox farm planned in Breckenridge, new name proposed for the Grand River

As reported in the Dec. 11, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal: A bird's-eye view of the Denver Union Stockyards and National Western Livestock and Horse Show buildings as they will be found at the opening of the show on Jan. 12, 1921.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 11, 1920.

Fox farm is being planned near Breckenridge

An announcement was made on Dec. 9 that the Rocky Mountain Fur company of Denver has acquired the almost 500-acre Whatley ranch near here for the establishment of the company’s first silver fox farm, where furs for market will be raised in vast enclosures of wire netting.

The company officials announced that the company was preparing to put in a stock of silver foxes, martens, fishers, skunk and other fur-bearing animals, including a colony of muskrats. The ranch will be conducted on plans proven by Canadian fur breeders and huge wired pens will be erected on the ranch.

Company heads said the ranch was chosen for its isolated situation and because the climate of Breckenridge was judged to be the best in Colorado for the enterprise. It’s said long, cold winter and the high and dry atmosphere will assure the finest grade of fur.

Western Slope businessmen ask for new name for Grand River

There is a strong movement underway in Grand Junction and other towns in the valley to secure the changing of the name of the Grand River to the Colorado River.

The Grand River, which flows through Grand Junction, is the largest river in the state and the largest branch of the Colorado River. Its junction with the Green River near Moab, Utah forms the Colorado River.

The renaming of the river would mean much to this part of the state. The state legislature will be asked to take the necessary steps to change the name of the river, which has its source in Grand Lake, not far west of Denver.

Cattle sales reported this week by the Prey brothers

In this week’s market letter, Prey Bros. L. S. C. Co. reported the following sales of Blue River cattle:

Joe Gould: 12 feeding cows, 1,015 pounds at $4.40; one bologna bull, 1,400 pounds at $3.50

Morris and Lindstrom: 16 “fair killer” cows, 886 pounds at $4.75; 10 feeding cows, 936 pounds at $4.75, 10 “fair killer” cows, 906 pounds at $4.75

The men said cows are selling $3 per hundredweight lower than one year ago.

Local news notes from all around Summit County