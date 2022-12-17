This week in history Dec. 16, 1922: Serious weather, disease impact life in Breckenridge

1: Scene on American Battleship Day at the Brazilian exposition in Rio. 2: Opening session of the conference of Central American Republics in Washington. 3: Mrs. Clara Phillips, hammer murderer, who sawed her way out of the jail at Los Angeles and escaped.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 16, 1922.

Worst storm in years hits Breckenridge

One of the worst snowstorms in many years hit Breckenridge this week, starting Tuesday and showing little signs of abetment this morning. No official measurement is taken of the snowfall, but several estimates say that the actual amount will exceed 4 feet.

Train service has been at a standstill since yesterday. On Thursday, the No. 71 from Leadville encountered several snow slides between Kokomo and Frisco and arrived several hours late.

The Denver train was tied up and annulled at Dillon as two more slides came in near Curtin, one on the east side and the other west of that station. This train left Dillon on time yesterday morning but lost about a half hour reaching Breckenridge.

School to close until Jan.2

Owing to the small pox case in town, and the order to vaccinate all school children, the board of education decided that it would be the proper time to have Christmas vacation.

It has been the intention to continue school one week longer, but the emergency means vacation will start Monday and all will be vaccinated at once so the children can be healthy enough to attend school on the opening Jan. 2.

The order to vaccinate is issued by the state board of health and enforced locally by the board of education. Statistics have proved that this is the only efficient way to stop the spread of this disease.

Wellington Co. offers to pay part of hauling expense

The management of the Wellington Mines Co. presented the men at the mine and will with a proposal to assist in paying the expense of their transportation to and from work. Each man would be charged with $4.50 per month toward the expense and the company would pay about $6 per man.

The men were given the opportunity to vote on the matter, and the proposition was rejected Thursday. Many of the men working on the payroll have already provided themselves with a method of transportation, owning or renting horses.

However, all the men on the job were loud in their praises that the offer was more than fair, and even more than they could expect. It was only further proof that the welfare of the employees was the first consideration of the management. On Friday afternoon when the storm was at its height, the company sent its own team to assist in getting the men who had to walk down.

Circus proves to be big attraction

The circus given at the schoolhouse last Tuesday evening proved to be very entertaining, and also rather unique. A large crowd greeted the criers for the various attractions, with the pink lemonade stand being first noticed on entering the grounds, as is usual with the real affairs.

The strong man, the wild man, the glass blowers and every other attraction that goes with Ringling Brothers’ big tent affair was represented.

Something over $100 was taken in for admissions during the evening’s entertainment. The new scenery on the stage was in place, and it proved to be a greatly added attraction to the new auditorium.