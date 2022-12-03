This week in history Dec. 2, 1922: Mining activity takes shape, yet industry may affect property

Fierce fighting between the Irish Free State troops and the rebellious republicans is a daily occurrence west of Ireland. After one heavy engagement, the republicans tried to escape in peat carts, but were surround and captured.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 2, 1922.

Property values will fall if dredge crosses the town

In discussing the matter of the dredge of the Tonopah Placers Co. going through the town, one of the prominent property owners in Breckenridge made the statement that if such a thing would be allowed, it would depreciate the value of all town property at least 50%. Others stated that this decrease might be more, and none were willing to say that it would be less than one-third.

If such is the case, it is high time that steps be taken to put a stop to this condition. The dredge is rapidly approaching the north end of Main Street, destroying the perfect system of sewerage that Breckenridge has enjoyed all these years. The system has cost out property holders many thousands of dollars both in taxes and in private systems that have been installed.

Alma mining district becomes active again

Alma, a mining camp in the northwest corner of Park County and across the Mosquito Range eastward, some 12 or 15 miles as the crow flies from Breckenridge, has experienced considerable revival in mining, along with the rest of the country.

In the early 1870s, this camp was bustling with activity, and boasted a population of several thousand people. All along Mosquito Creek, Buckskin Joe Creek and along the upper Platte River there are even evidences of this early work in mining today.

However, the work done in those early days was mostly of a superficial character. They didn’t have railroad transportation or smelters, and instead had to depend mostly on crude methods of extracting the precious gold from the rock. Consequently, they sought only nuggets and free gold deposits.

Recently, however, some wonderful discoveries of rich ores have been made in the abandoned workings of years ago, along the creeks, and these discoveries are beginning to mind the work done 50 years ago, giving promise of a revival that bids fair to put Alma onto the map as one of the great camps of the county.

Wellington mill about ready in a few days

The Wellington mills will probably be running full blast in a few days. All the repairs have now been completed and the water was turned on in the mills on Thursday of this week.

The Wellington Co. had about 700 tons of concentrates stored when they started to operate the mine full blast about a month ago. Two or three teams have been hauling on this steadily since that time, so the bins are now almost empty.

In the mine it is understood that the ore shoots and stopes are already pretty well filled with broken ore and the mine operations are now far enough in advance of the mill so that a steady supply of ore is assured. The mill capacity is about 125 tons per day. The prices of lead and zinc are still high and the Wellington will no doubt be a steady shipper for some time to come.

Passenger train derailed near Frisco Thursday

Passengers from Leadville Thursday morning had a narrow escape from a serious accident when the train from Leadville that morning jumped the track about a mile this side of Frisco.

The engine passed the bad piece of rail, but the coal car and the other cars jumped the track and went forward about 100 feet before the train could be stopped. The baggage car was almost turned over, but the passenger coaches remained upright, and the few passengers were not injured or jarred in any way, other than the inconvenience of being delayed about five hours.

The wrecking train and crew came out from Como and succeeded in getting the train on the track in about an hour after their arrival.

Local news notes from all around Summit County