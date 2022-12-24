This week in history Dec. 23, 1922: Sun lifts Christmas spirit as mining business continues on

First and still existing capitol of the new Turkish state in Angora. 2: Engineers drawing of the proposed combination of cantilever and suspension bridge across the Golden Gate at San Francisco. Robert Maynard Hutchins, 23-years old, elected secretary of Yale University to succeed Anson Phelps Stokes.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 23, 1922.

Christmas spirit show in stores

Most of the Breckenridge stores are this week putting on their Christmas dress. They have all been crowded with Christmas shoppers, and indications are that this year’s Christmas business will exceed that of the past two years.

Most of the businessmen state that their business up to the present time exceeds that of the last season, and Mr. Mogee of The Thompson Estate store stated that the business of this store, which is the largest dry goods and furnishing store in the county, will exceed any like period during the past three years.

The Thompson store carried the largest line of Christmas gifts this season, and its windows were tastily decorated with the spirit of Christmas.

The markets are filled with all the good things to eat for Christmas. Turkeys and everything that goes with them are in abundance.

Again the sun shines after the storm

It did not seem that the sun would ever shine again last week. The weatherman proved to be a very persistent fellow and about 3 to 4 feet of snow fell in a short period of time.

However, passenger trains ran between Denver and Dillon on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The mail that had accumulated in Leadville was returned by way of Denver and reached here sooner than it would have if allowed to remain in Leadville until the train came through, which was Thursday morning.

Detroit to ship second car of sulphide ore

The Detroit lease is shipping the second car of the sulphide ore recently encountered in the shaft. Returns from the first care evidently warranted the shipping of this ore. While it may not have been as high-grade quality as expected, the ore will still receive good pay.

Two shifts are now working on this lease, and from present indications this property will be a steady shipper this winter.

Standard leasors make shipment

The Boyce Brothers, leasors on the Standard Mine on Gibson Hill, have made a shipment from their lease. They are taking the ore from the mine near the point where Wright shipped many carloads a few years ago.

From the present outlook, this section of Breckenridge will be very active during the next few months, and especially in the summer.

Local news notes from all around Summit County