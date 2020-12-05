This week in history Dec. 4, 1920: Ski tournament expected in Dillon, local proves to be good coach or University of Denver

As reported in the Dec. 4, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal: Gold mining plants are seen at Johannesburg Transvaal, South Africa, the center of the gold mining industry in the Union of South Africa.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 4, 1920.

Ski tournament expected to be held at Dillon

Plans for the holding the final international world championship ski tournament at Dillon are progressing speedily according to a statement made yesterday by L. P. Brown, forest ranger, who has been working in that country on timber sales for the past few weeks.

Mr. Brown stated that at present there is about a foot of snow on the ground surrounding Dillon and that winter sports are beginning to come into their own in that area. He stated that the ski course at Dillon has seem to gain worldwide repute through the achievements of skiers there for the past few years.

The site for the international tournament has not been definitely decided upon, but the Dillon promoters are confident that their course will receive due consideration. Proof of Dillon’s widespread reputation is evidenced by the fact that inquiries have already been received by people in Canada and Norway who are intending to attend the carnival and are anxious to be on the ground floor for accommodations.

Murphy proves to be an effective football coach for Denver University

F. J. Murphy, secretary of the Royal Tiger Mines Company, returned from Denver Tuesday. Since Sept. 1 Murphy has been acting as coach of the Denver University football team. The first game of the season proved to be a joke. As time crept along, and under Murphy’s constant training, we not the team coming to the front. They have won several games and when they played their last game of the season against the Colorado A&M Aggies (now the Colorado State Rams) on Thanksgiving day, they held the champions to the last quarter without a score, even with them being outclassed. It was only because of the Aggies’ greater weight that they were able to pull out a win.

New York bank is reported to offer $29 per ounce for gold

Reports recently are to the effect that the National City Bank of New York has contracted for the gold output of Australia, estimated at 164,700 ounces for the coming year, at $29 per ounce. This is almost 50% over the price being paid to the Breckenridge gold producers by the U.S. mint.

A movement is now on foot here to offer the entire gold production out of the Summit County dredges to National City Bank in an effort to get the bonus being paid. If this can be done it will mean much greater activity for dredging in this district, and an inducement for placer miners to work the high bar placers. Ground that under present conditions must be passed by because it is too low in value would be able to be worked.

Local news notes from all around Summit County