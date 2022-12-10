This week in history Dec. 9, 1922: Progress happening in the world of mining, school auditoriums and more

1: Eliot Wadsworth, assistant secretary of the treasury, designated to represent the United States in the conference on allocation of German reparation payments. 2: Typical scene in a metropolitan post office as the work of speeding up the Christmas mail starts. 3: Haiti’s navy, the Independence, destroyed by fire in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 9, 1922.

Wellington wet mill started last week

The big wet mill of the Wellington Mines Co. began grinding out the concentrates last Saturday morning. The bins are now being filled up and the repair work in the dry mill is about completed so that in a day or so this plant will also be put in operation.

The Wellington plants are divided in two sections, the west mill handling the ore as it comes from the mine and separating the lead. The zinc and iron is separated in the second mill by a roasting process.

The Wellington has now about 85 men on the payroll. With both mills running, a few additional men will be added so that the force can be expected to reach at least 100 in a short time.

New state scenery for auditorium

The stage at the new auditorium will be dressed with new effect Tuesday evening, if the train service on the Colorado & Southern permits. The Parent-Teachers Association has been notified that the manufacturer of the scenery will arrive with it Monday evening and it will be installed that same day so that it will be in use Tuesday evening for the gala.

The stage at the auditorium has been all that was expected, the acoustic properties being very bad. The scenic director will try and overcome some of these defects and is expected to dress up the stage so that it will be a much greater attraction to the fine new building. When the scenery is installed, it will be paid by the association funds.

Old-fashioned street fair next Tuesday

Next Tuesday evening, the schoolhouse will be the scene of an old-fashioned street fair. Everything that goes with the event will be on deck, from the wild man just out of captivity to the glass blowers that will amaze the crowds with their works of art.

Another feature advertised is the fishpond, and also the art gallery exhibit. Little is also said about the wonderful powers of the fortuneteller who will be able to reveal the past, present and future.

According to the advance notices, nothing will be left undone to provide a good time for all attendants, and a large crowd is expected to avail themselves of the opportunity of pending an enjoyable evening.

Local news notes from all around Summit County