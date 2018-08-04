This Week In History: District Attorney Whatley Ill

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

According to reports from Leadville District Attorney, Whatley who left here Tuesday afternoon, was suddenly taken ill Wednesday morning with a peculiar sickness. Medical aid was summoned and it was found necessary to administer a hypodermic. Reports yesterday stated that he was better but very weak and would probably be under a doctor's care for several days.

Flag Pole at Court House

At last Summit County's court house lawn can boast of a flag pole and from its height is now flying Old Glory and the Liberty Loan Honor Flag. The flag was put in place yesterday by Eli Fletcher and fills a long felt want in Summit County. Up to the present time, there was no place that a flag would be flown, regardless of what the occasion was. The new pole is on the southeast corner of the lawn and the banners can be seen from almost every point in town.

Pithy News Notes From All Parts of Colorado

More than 20 relatives and a few friends are named as heirs to the $80,000 estate left by Ella B. Jerome, who died July 19 in Denver.

Condensation of Fresh News

The Americans met Germany's finest regiments in battle south of Sergy, where the enemy threw in the whole Fourth division of Prussian guards in a desperate counter attack. Advices reaching London show that the Americans stood like a stone wall, brought the Germans to a clean stop and inflicted the heaviest losses upon them.

*

J.Z. Hunt arrived from Kersey Wednesday and will spend several days here looking after business affairs. Mr. Hunt was formerly superintendent of the French Gulch boat.

