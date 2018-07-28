This Week in History: Dr. Condon Leaves Sunday

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Dr. C.E. Condon or (Lieutenant Condon as he will be known officially hereafter) will leave Sunday for Denver and after a few days visit in the Capital city, will leave for Camp McArthur, Texas, at which place he reports for duty on Aug. 2.

Dr. Condon has closed his office here but expects to resume his practice here upon the close of the war.

The doctor will be accompanied to Denver by Mrs. Condon and little son Charles Jr., who will remain in the city for a couple of weeks visit before returning here.

Mystery of the Disappearance of Charles Spears Cleared Up

With the finding of the body of Charles Spears, who disappeared from his home on December 9, 1917, the mystery of the disappearance has been cleared. While on a picnic last Sunday, Mrs. W.F. Terrell with a party of friends were preparing a lunch when they accidentally discovered the body in a thick growth of pines in Barton gulch about two miles below town between the two mile bridge and Whatley's ranch.

The remains were laid to rest in Valley Brook cemetery Wednesday afternoon, a short service conducted at the grave by the Neighbors of Woodcraft.

Sporting News

The Kansas City baseball team was awarded the pennant in the American association at the close of Sunday's games which marked the end of the 1918 season.

Pithy News Notes From All Parts of Colorado

In order to preserve as much wheat as possible before the next harvest, Denver is preparing to give intensive instruction to the women of the city in cooking with substitutes. This is more necessary because the governments requests that not more than six pounds of wheat a month be consumed by any one individual, and that all who are able to do so forego the use of wheat altogether.

Western Mining and Oil News

Western miners are by no means alone in asking for a better price for gold than the $20.67 per fine ounce fixed by the mint.

