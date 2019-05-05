This Week In History: Famous Cashier mine sold to Royal Tiger Mines company

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago — May 3, 1919

A deal for the Cashier property in Brown’s Gulch was scheduled this week and the money paid, the Royal Tigers Mines company purchasing the property from the Cashier Mining and Milling company.

The Cashier has a record of producing $105,000 worth of gold bullion (which was sold to the United States Mint of Denver) and about $25,000 worth of concentrates which were sold to smelters.

ENGLISH WILL BE WORLD LANGUAGE

It’s beginning to look as if English will be the world language of the future, with French as a close second choice and with German running a poor third.

GAB AND GOSSIP

Soft drinks cost more; only water is to be had at the same old figure. But we’re here to bed that some people in Breckenridge don’t take advantage of the situation by bathing only once in a while.

BOY SCOUT NOTES

The Boy Scouts went on a hike on the 21st and cooked their supper after which they held their regular meeting in the area around a campfire.

The scouts voted on changing their meeting night to Friday. It was decided to give up the wrestling matches.

STRIKE FOR HERRING

Led by the chicken coop keeper, 75 members of the Socialist Sanitarium at Liberty are on strike. They demanded herring for dinner. Sausage was on the menu, so they didn’t eat.

