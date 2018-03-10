This week in history: Former Summit County man killed by former resident of Breckenridge

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Former Summit County Man Killed By Former Resident of Breckenridge

W.I. McDowell shot and killed John Diamond at the former's home in Leadville last Sunday evening. McDowell is well known in Breckenridge, coming here from Oklahoma three years ago, and leaving last spring to make his home in the Cloud City. John Diamond is also known to many Summit County residents, having been raised at Dickey when his father was in charge of the Colorado Section at that point. He is the brother of James Diamond who enlisted with the company of Summit County volunteers. The shooting came about over the fact that McDowell returned home unexpectedly and found Diamond at his home. McDowell had told his wife on Saturday evening that he was leaving for Denver the next night, and moved his effects from the home to a rooming house in another part of the city. He stated to the officers that he had suspected his wife of marital infidelity for several months, having come home last July, and found Diamond frequenting their home on Thirteenth and Hazel Streets. Mrs. McDowell declared this suspicion was misdirected.

Summit County with Largest Molybdenum Mines in North America to Produce Three Quarter Million Per Month

Summit County has at last come into its own in the history of world mining. The molybdenum fields near Climax have already become world known, and is considered the world's largest molybdenum mine in North America. This enterprise was only recently started, but according to the Bulletin of the Tenth District Federal Reserve bank, it is estimated that the production of molybdenum in Colorado will have reached $1,000,000 per month by the middle of the year. There are two other fields active in the state but it is considered that the Summit County production will be three-fourths of the total produced, or should be $750,000 per month.

Fire Alarm Last Saturday Night

Recommended Stories For You

About eight-thirty Saturday evening, when a large crowd gathered at the Eclipse Theater, the fire alarm sounded, and the word first made the rounds that the county hospital was on fire. The firemen were all quick to respond, and were soon on the scene of action, with instructions to give them out, and but found that instead of the hospital it was the wood shed back of the McDougal house across the street from the hospital. The fire evidently caught from a match that was thrown down, or from some other known origin. The flames were quickly extinguished, and only a very slight damage resulted.

Latest News Epitomized

"East of the Meuse we carried out a surprise attack at the Calonne trenches and penetrated as far as the fourth German line on a front of 1,200 meters and to a depth of 600 meters," the Paris war office announced. "We captured more than 150 prisoners."

Night Shift at Tonopah Shop

With the first signs of spring this week, the Tonopah Placers Co. began speeding up the making of repairs on their dredges. This work has been delayed, not any fault of Tonopah Company's local management, but to the delays in receiving material from the east. Every car was ordered shipped on time, but delays first came in getting the empty cars, and later in getting the loaded ones moved. Traces were made to have the railroad owners kept on all ears, and efforts made to move the freight, but Uncle Sam's rush orders got the right of way. The last car of material for Tonopah No. 2 dredge reached Denver this week, and is going to be delivered on the first train through. All repair work will now be rushed, and the dredges will be ready for operation as soon as the weather breaks. From all accounts there is room for several employees with the Tonopah Placers Co.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is a nonprofit founded to promote and protect Breckenridge's unique heritage. The organization offers year-round guided tours and hikes. Go to BreckHeritage.com or call 970-453-9767.