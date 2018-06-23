This Week in History: ‘Gold brick’ week in this district — $40,000 shipped out

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

This was "Gold Brick Week" in Breckenridge with all the dredges in the district making their regular clean-ups sometime during the week. It is estimated that the product of these diggers during the past week will reach $40,000 (equivalent to $666,000 in 2018) being in excess of the product ton during the period of the last of May. All the dredges are now working in good pay gravel, and some of them are working some of the richest gravel in the country.

BLIND THREE YEARS; SEES

Charles H. Brown, 69, a farmer of Vandalia, is recovering in this city from an operation that has restored his sight after three years of blindness. The first sight to greet his returned vision was a parade of troops from Camp Funston, Kansas, which passed his window.

MARRIED WHILE CAR WAITED

Charles M. Barber, trolley car conductor here, left his car, obtained a marriage license from the city clerk, hurried to a justice of the peace and was married while his motorman stood as best man. Then he returned to the car, helped his bride aboard, signaled his motorman and the interrupted journey was resumed with Mr. and Mrs. Barber as trolley honeymooners.

GIRLS TO DO FARM WORK

LOS ANGELES — An army of 1,935 high-school girls of this city have volunteered to harvest crops and will be ready for call by the Woman's Land Army of America after June 21, when the local schools close. By that time, the high-school farmettes expect to have at least 3,000 in their ranks.

WHAT IT REALLY PROVES

"Almost all the great wars in history have started in April," says a Harvard historian. Which goes to prove that mere men would rather fight than go through the ordeal of spring housecleaning.

