This week in history Jan. 20, 1923: Foote honored at service, ore ready for shipment, school is back in session

1: French cavalry, that were the first to enter the Ruhr and Essen. 2: Residences of Abdul Hamid, exiled sultan of Turkey, at Sliema, Malta. 3: Stanley Baldwin, chancellor of the exchequer and head of the British debt commission to the United States.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 13, 1923.

15-foot thick vein in Hick’s lease

On Friday, there were 15 box cars on the ore spurs at the depot, loading or loaded with ore ready for shipment. The cars were loaded as follows: eight cars loaded with zinc-blended concentrates and five cars of lead-iron concentrates from the Wellington Mines company’s property, with two cars loaded with silver ore from the “Hick’s property’ lease on Gibson Hill.

The Boyce brothers’ lease in the Standard mine on Gibson Hill is again producing silver ore. A carload was shipped last week to the Arkansas Valley smelter at Leadville. The Boyces were so badly “skinned” on their shipment of something over three tons of 300-ounce silver ore from the June Bug last summer (smelter and freight charges amounted to $100 per ton) that they decided to tackle a lower grade of ore where the ore-body was larger and the charges less.

The memory of R. W. Foote honored

The remains of R. W. Foote were laid to rest on Sunday at Valley Brooke Cemetery. Services were held at the new auditorium and attended by a large number of friends of the departed. The remains were escorted from the Foote home to the auditorium by the members of the Improved Order of Red Men, of which he was a member and also by members of the Degree of Pocahontas of which both Mrs. Foote and Mrs. Theobald are members. The casket was surrounded by a mass of flowers, and remembrances of many friends, who held the memory of Mr. Foote in high esteem.

The hall services were under the direction of the Redmen, the beautiful words of which were well suited to life of the departed, who had never seen anyone want for a necessity and whose principal aim in life was to cheer up the downhearted. After the Redmen services, J. G. Goodier ably read beautiful citations from both the Bible and science and health.

School notes

The school is getting back to old time efficiency again. The strain caused by a realization that smallpox was abroad in the town together with the physical effects of vaccination has caused a lowering of efficiency for several days. The school spirit, however, has remained unchanged and uniformly through it all.

Local news notes from all around Summit County