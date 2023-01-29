This week in history Jan. 27, 1923: Railway agent fired, Leadville beats local team, ski event in Dillon

1: View of Memel, neutral city seized by Lithuanian peasants. 2: Giant blast furnaces of Geisenkirchen, one of the busiest cities of the Ruhr basin occupied by the French. 3: George Gould, Jr. and Mrs. Gould, who are reported to have separated in the Riviera after a marital quarrel.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 27, 1923.

Business interests protest removal of local railway agent

After 23 years of service, 20 of which were at the Breckenridge station, M. J. Waltz, an agent for the Colorado & Southern Railroad, received notice about 10 days ago that his services were no longer required. Lateness filing his reports, and allegations that he was not looking after the company’s interests at this point, were given as the reasons for his dismissal from service. Agents along the branch of the C. & S. had been notified the day before Mr. Waltz that there would be a permanent position to fill at the Breckenridge office.

Businessmen and others interested in the welfare of railroad conditions in Breckenridge have arisen in a body to remonstrate the unfair treatment of Mr. Waltz. They have sent in letters stating that they feel such treatment is not deserving, and that Mr. Waltz has been a most efficient station agent, always accommodating and always working in the interest of his company.

The station agent at Breckenridge is also agent for the American Railway Express and the Western Union. Mr. Waltz has repeatedly sent in notice that the job was more than one man could do, but he never laid down on his work. The writer personally knows that he has returned to the station after supper in the evening to work, and nearly every night has taken his books home with him to keep up with the job. Mr. Waltz states in an interview that his railroad reports for January went in on time even in face of the fact of the increased business and his being alone in the office. Auditors for the company have repeatedly stated that two men were necessary in the office to handle the job.

Leadville outplays local high school team

Leadville High School showed up the local boys how the game was played last night. The score was 14-7. Although Breckenridge was badly outplayed and outscored, they showed splendid fight and tried all the time. For the visitors, O’Mahony was the star making the majority of his team’s points. Andy Francis and Lonis Almgren did well for the home team.

Ametuer tournament at Dillon tomorrow, first even of season

Tomorrow a number of the local followers of ski sport will make the trip to Dillon to take part in an amateur tournament at that point. The big course at Dillon has been put in good shape, and the ameteur jump on will be used for the occasion.

Peter Prestreud has assumed management of the Dillon course and will have charge of the event tomorrow. Mr. Prestreud has gained a statewide reputation as a ski expert, having assisted in building the course on Genesee Mountain and acted during the past 10 days as advised of the Leadville ski club who built a new course on Prospect Hill. It was through the efforts Mr. Prestreud and Cart Anderson that Dillon succeeded in getting the best ski course in North America.

Local news notes from all around Summit County