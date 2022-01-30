This week in history Jan. 28, 1922: Region sees good, bad mining news

Postmaster General Will Hays has announced his resignation from the Cabinet to take a position as director general of all national moving picture productions at a salary of $150,00 a year. He is shown after a conference in which President Harding gave his consent to Hays leaving the Cabinet.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 28, 1922:

St. Johns Mines Co. suffers fire loss

The St. Johns Mines Co. suffered a fire loss of about $500 early yesterday morning when the blacksmith shop and tunnel sheds were entirely wiped out by a fire of unknown origin. Heavy steel doors protect the mine works, so no damage was done in the mine.

Manager Sutton of the property state that he did not know what the intention of the company would be toward rebuilding, but he expected that the shop would be replaced at once.

Michigan Mine now a steady shipper

The Michigan Mine at Kokomo is now a steady shipper. The new gravity tram from the mine to the railroad switch has been completed and is operation for two shifts.

The mine is said to be shipping two cars of ore per day and is employing about 35 men at present, with the prospect of putting more to work soon.

Denver to hold ski tournament today and tomorrow

The Denver Ski Association will hold their first tournament on the Genesee Mountain course today and tomorrow. Invitations have been extended throughout the country and prizes will be offered to the best jumpers.

Jumpers from Steamboat, Dillon and Breckenridge are expected, but it was learned last evening that Breckenridge would not be represented, as Leo Miller instead made the trip to Leadville with the basketball team.

The course on Shock Hill just below town is also in fine shape for jumping, and all Breckenridge skiers have been taking many hours to practice on the course. The low jump is well packed and many new jumpers are developing their skills. Large crowds of spectators and jumpers gather every Sunday afternoon around the course, proving that the sport is more popular this year than in the past.

Local news notes from all around Summit County