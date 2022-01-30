This week in history Jan. 28, 1922: Region sees good, bad mining news
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 28, 1922:
St. Johns Mines Co. suffers fire loss
The St. Johns Mines Co. suffered a fire loss of about $500 early yesterday morning when the blacksmith shop and tunnel sheds were entirely wiped out by a fire of unknown origin. Heavy steel doors protect the mine works, so no damage was done in the mine.
Manager Sutton of the property state that he did not know what the intention of the company would be toward rebuilding, but he expected that the shop would be replaced at once.
Michigan Mine now a steady shipper
The Michigan Mine at Kokomo is now a steady shipper. The new gravity tram from the mine to the railroad switch has been completed and is operation for two shifts.
The mine is said to be shipping two cars of ore per day and is employing about 35 men at present, with the prospect of putting more to work soon.
Denver to hold ski tournament today and tomorrow
The Denver Ski Association will hold their first tournament on the Genesee Mountain course today and tomorrow. Invitations have been extended throughout the country and prizes will be offered to the best jumpers.
Jumpers from Steamboat, Dillon and Breckenridge are expected, but it was learned last evening that Breckenridge would not be represented, as Leo Miller instead made the trip to Leadville with the basketball team.
The course on Shock Hill just below town is also in fine shape for jumping, and all Breckenridge skiers have been taking many hours to practice on the course. The low jump is well packed and many new jumpers are developing their skills. Large crowds of spectators and jumpers gather every Sunday afternoon around the course, proving that the sport is more popular this year than in the past.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G.R. Chapman, born Wednesday afternoon, died last evening.
- S.J. Biggins of Kokomo spent Wednesday and Thursday in Breckenridge.
- F.R. Tabor of the Elk Mountain Mines Co. was another Kokomo visitor in Breckenridge for several days this week.
- S.S. Fry concluded his visit in Denver on Tuesday of this week.
- Stanley Mahan, forest ranger at the Slate Creek Ranger Station, is in Salida at the meeting of the forest rangers where they are studying the construction of a telephone, knowledge of which is necessary in connection with their duties.
- Miss Anna O’Hagan was a weekend visitor at the Cluskey ranch.
- The Lower Blue River Valley was visited by a severe cold wave the past week. Old records were almost broken, as temperatures around minus 30 degrees was noted on a number of ranches one morning during the week.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.