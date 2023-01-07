This week in history Jan. 6, 1923: Holy Cross Trail to connect Summit County with the entire west

1. Three of the American destroyers now on duty in the Bosphorus. 2. Allied premiers who are trying to determine Germany's fate; left to right: Poincare of France, Bonar Law of England, Mussolini of Italy and Theunis of Belgium. 3. Pope Pius strolling in the Vatican gardens with his private secretary.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 30, 1923.

Holy Cross Trail to be started soon

The highway budget for 1923 contains an appropriation of $20,000 for the starting of the Holy Cross Trail. It is not known yet where the work will be started, but the only survey made to date is from the top of Loveland Pass toward Dillon. The surveyors completed the field work about a month ago and spent the past month in Dillon working up the notes and studying the winter conditions along the proposed highway. In as much as this part of the survey is made, there seems to be great hope that the work will be started from this end. However, it makes little difference to Summit County where it starts, as the completion in the least possible time is the only element that our citizens are interested in.

Announcement is also made of efforts to get a like appropriation from the Forest Service. This has been promised by the department, and the state highway department, with the assistance of the Holy Cross Association, is trying to impress the Forest Service with the necessity for this highway.

The Holy Cross highway will mean more to the Western Slope than anything that can be done by the state. As the Idaho Springs Gazzette stated in a late issue, it is the most important step undertaken by the highway department since its inception. It means the opening of the shortest gateway from western to eastern Colorado.

Dillon in this county will receive the greatest benefit as the highway will run through this neighboring town. However, the new road will also mean much to all of Summit County. It will be the means of bringing more people into Summit County, who will come to Breckenridge and every other point in the county. It may be the means of interesting new capital. At any rate, it will open the great possibilities of our little community to the entire west.

Tom McKenna is the new marshal

Tom McKenna was appointed town marshal by the town board Tuesday night. There were four applicants for the position, they being Tom McKenna, James McGee, Adam Hullender and L. W. Reynolds. On the first ballot, Tom McKenna was elected with four votes, L. W. Reynolds and James McGee each receiving one vote. Tom takes the place made vacant by the resignation of Edward Stuard, who was elected county assessor in November and will take his office next week.

“Little Lord Fauntleroy” at the Eclipse Theatre

The millions of readers of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s world-loved novel, “Little Lord Fauntleroy” will be delighted to know that Mary Pickford in reproducing the story for the screen has preserved all its quaintness and charm and has been especially faithful to the costumes and manners of the period depicted so vividly by the author.

As a vehicle for the lovely Mary, this story is ideal, running as it does the entire gamut of emotional drama, pathos and riotous comedy. It gives her the greatest opportunity she ever has had for the display of that brilliant genius, which has so endeared her to the hearts of Mr. Wold and his wife. In this play, scheduled to appear at the Eclipse Theatre on Friday, Jan. 12, she has a chance to let her public see her as a mature woman and also as a boy of seven.