This week in history July 1, 1922: Masked ball a success, theater closes and Fourth of July plans

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 1, 1922.

Mask ball social event of season

Last evening had a parade, firecrackers and more for the 37th annual mask ball of the local tribe of Red Men. It was claimed to be the most successful mask ball from any standpoint. There was a great crowd in attendance, the floor being well filled with maskers and almost as large a crowd of spectators.

The fun lasted from the time the grand march started until the last round. The costumes ranged from the artistic to the ludicrous and the spectators were constantly kept amused. Quite a crowd came from Fairplay, Tiger, Dillon and elsewhere, drawn by the reputation the Red Men have as funmakers. Music was furnished by the Timberline Jazz Orchestra composed of local musicians who played like outsiders.

The judges awarded prizes around midnight. The first ladies’ prize went to Rose Francis, and the first men’s prize went to Charles Bridges.

Eclipse Theatre forced to close its doors

Last Sunday night was the last show at the Eclipse Theatre. Local conditions have made this little playhouse a losing proposition for some time, and the proprietors have kept it going in hopes that conditions would change and they would be able to continue to provide amusement for the local fans.

The summer season failed to bring about the desired results, and the closing of the theatre was the only recourse. The Eclipse Theatre has been providing amusement to Summit County patrons for the past seven years.

It was the only picture house in the county, and its closing at this time will no doubt be unwelcome news to many. The equipment will remain in the building and an effort made to dispose of the entire outfit.

Fairplay to celebrate the Fourth of July

Posters announcing a grand two-day celebration in Fairplay are receiving prominence in Breckenridge this week. From all advice, the event promises to be one worthwhile and should draw a good-sized number of visitors from Summit County.

One of the main attractions for the celebration is a special engagement of California Frank’s Wild West show. This is being brought to the Park County town to assist in giving visitors a good time. A program of sports and bronco busting another feature of the celebration, and baseball games between the various Park County towns.

Big trout caught in Blue

County Assessor S.S. Fry was the recipient of a large trout caught in the lower Blue River last week. The fish measured 23 inches in length and weighed 29 ounces. The young son of Mr. and Mrs. Dave Doig caught the fish out of the main stream of the Blue.

This is the largest fish caught so far this season, and it was admired by all who saw it.

Local news notes from all around Summit County