This week in history, July 10, 1920: Fourth of July celebration a hit, Breckenridge band makes its first appearance

From the July 10, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal: Memorial services at Islay in Scotland for the dead of the Tuscania disaster in 1918, when hundreds of American soldiers perished and were buried on the island.

Archive image

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 10, 1920.

BRECKENRIDGE PUT OVER A GRAND FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

The Fourth of July celebration in Breckenridge proved to be all that it was promised. The day was ideal for a celebration and the out-of-town crowds gathered heavily enough that all the available rooms in town were filled with guests by Sunday evening. There were a few competition events that had no contestants, but a bucking contest was added during the day that was not on the program.

Results from the Fourth of July contests and baseball game are seen in an excerpt from the July 10, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal.

Archive image

BRECKENRIDGE BAND MAKES ITS FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE

The new Breckenridge Band that had been practicing for the past few months, made its first public appearance on the fifth during the town’s Fourth of July celebration. During the ballgame the boys furnished a concert from the bandstand in the ballpark, and in the evening a concert was rendered in front of the Firemen’s Hall.

The music was very creditable, and the people of Breckenridge should be proud of the new organization. Both concerts were enjoyed by all. Remarks from all sides showed great surprise at the efficiency that was displayed by the boys just learning to play, and many were surprised to know that Breckenridge boasted of any such organization at all.

NEW VEHICLE LAW PASSED IN BRECKENRIDGE

The Board of Trustees of Breckenridge recently passed a vehicle ordinance for vehicles within the town limits. The ordinance, which will be enforced by the the City Marshall and “all other persons possessing power conferred by ordinance of this town,” imposes a fine of between $5 and $100 for violating any of the following statutes:

Exceeding the speed limit of 15 mph.

Failing to sound an appropriate warning of their approach at all street corners and crossings.

Keeping to the right hand side of the road, and turning on to the right hand side of the street when moving on to another road at an intersection.

On Main Street between Watson Street and Washington Avenue: parking an automobile, motorcycle or other vehicle except on the right hand side of the street according to the direction which the vehicle was going, crossing diagonally across Main Street or making a U-turn anywhere in this section of Main Street except the intersections with Washington, Lincoln and Carter Avenues and Watson Street.

CHICAGO MAY BECOME STATE

A “separate state of Chicago” may be necessary unless Cook County and down-state factions compose their differences, Col B. M. Chipperfield, candidate for United States senator, told the Association of Commerce.

“The creation of a separate state is within the range o possibility and will be the natural solution of difficulties,” Chipperfield said.

PARACHUTE JUMPER FALLS 4,400 FEET

Frank Hanson, a parachute jumper fell 4,400 feet to his death from an aeroplane in Casper, Wyoming when a defective snap on his harness, released him from his parachute. A large crowd was given a thrill as aviator Bert Cole attempted to dive his plane beneath the man and break his fall. Cole missed him.

PITHY NEWS NOTES FROM ALL PARTS OF COLORADO

Marriage licenses issued in the month of June passed the 500 mark in Denver. This breaks all records for the month of June, according to statistics prepared by Harry E. Dowd, marriage license clerk.

One hundred and thirty different varieties of wild flowers were found by a botanical party of seventeen members of the Mountain Club, which made an expedition to Tolland from Denver under the leadership of Mrs. George A. Stahl and Miss Catherine Bruderlin.

Colorado being the chief producer of radium in the world, and the only producer while the war is in progress, it is of local interest to note that the total supply of radium in the world today is estimated to be four ounces —an amount hardly sufficient to fill a coffee cup.

NEWS NOTES FROM AROUND SUMMIT COUNTY

An accident occurred during the baseball game in Tiger on July 5. Marshal Murphy viciously attacked Mr. John A. Traylor on first base, unconsciencelessly sitting on him Mr. Murphy was laid up the following day.

During the Fourth of July celebrations in Tiger, John A. Traylor surreptitiously appeared in the ladies’ foot race in one of his wife’s best dresses. According to his own admission, he “busted the right sleeve and ripped the main leg of the dress in three places.”

Henry Lamping of Denver came up to Breckenridge after a 16-year absence. He is renewing old acquaintances and visiting among numerous old friends. We are told his father had the first dredging outfit in this vicinity.