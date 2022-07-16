This week in history July 15, 1922: Mining gears up for action, Breckenridge baseball team travels

Former President Taft made no flamboyant announcement of his trip to Europe this summer, still he is being received with enthusiasm and interest at every center visited.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 15, 1922.

Wellington makes addition to force

The Wellington Mining Co. has added a few men to its force. Not much is being done at the present time, and the entire effort of the company is to keep up the old workings to be in readiness at any time for resumption of operations.

A small force of men is working on a lead pocket in one of the inner workings. This ore will be shipped at once.

The lead market is holding a strong position at the present time, and this metal commands a price that will make it profitable to handle this class of ore. The zinc market is still lagging with not a great demand. Zinc is the principal product of the Wellington property, and the mills are designed to handle this kind of ore. Until a better condition exists in the zinc market, very little activity can be expected from this source.

Repair work rushed on Florence Dredge

The repair work on the dredge formerly owned by the French Gulch Dredging Co., but now the property of the Florence Gold Dredging Co. of Denver, is being rushed with the expectation that the dredge will be able to commence operations in the near future.

The work is in charge of H.W. Wade. Mr. G.P. Goodier of Denver, who is heavily interested with the new dredging company, is a frequent visitor at the dredge. The question of getting the beat started is delayed, owing to the slowness of receiving the necessary supplies to fit up the dredge.

Breckenridge to play baseball in Fairplay

The Breckenridge ball tossers will cross bats at Fairplay tomorrow. This will be the first game out of town for the Breckenridge bunch.

The home boys are not up to full strength as yet, and it seems hard for many of the boys to step up for the out-of-town games. However, they expect to put up a game tomorrow that will result in carrying off the honors. They are going out to make a season record and do not aim to lose any games at all. This may be a hard achievement to reach, but it is the aim of the boys.

The game scheduled for last Sunday at Dillon was not played. Several of the players were called out of town at the last minute, and not enough remained to make the trip. The Dillon game will be played at some later date.

Much wet weather heralds rainy season

If rain every day means the beginning of the wet season, we are now due for along spell of damp weather.

Commencing last Sunday, and with the expectation of only Thursday and Friday, we have had a rainy spell each day. Last Sunday the rain amounted to a cloudburst, and on Monday it did not come down so hard, but it proved to be just as wet.

