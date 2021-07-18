This week in history July 16, 1921: Loveland Pass road could be a boon to Summit County, Ella Howard throws a costume party

Walter M. Heymann, 27-year-old president of the Liberty Trust and Savings Bank of Chicago, has inaugurated a department in the bank exclusively for children. Heymann is said to be the youngest bank president in the United States.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 16, 1921:

Loveland Pass road has many advantages, support from the east and west

Summit County commissioners, Breckenridge citizens and members of the Dillon Chamber of Commerce journeyed to the top of Loveland Pass last Sunday. They found the old road in bad repair and lots of work would be needed to put it in shape for car traffic.

However, many of those who made the trip believe that a passable road will only cost between $1,500 to $2,000. It is estimated that the road will have only a 4% grade.

People praised the scenic beauty of the highway and the advantage of the short route to Denver will probably soon make it one of the most popular highways in the state.

James H. Myers contributes $500 to build Loveland Pass road

James H. Myers is authorized by the Vulcan Tunnel Co., the Mineral Point Tunnel and Mining Co. and the King Solomon Mining syndicate to contribute $500 in cash or labor to the opening of Loveland Pass road.

Myers states that every mining claim in Summit County will double in value due to the completion of the road. He said Loveland Pass was the shortest, easiest grade path for freight wagons and stages going in either direction. He added that it was always open, never blocked by snow, rock or landslides while other passes were generally closed to traffic at least six months every winter and spring.

Miss Ella Howard gives party of unusual interest

Miss Ella Howard threw an unusual costume party Wednesday evening. The event took the form of a reunion of the Perey Jones family, known among the high school girls for several years. Three of the original Jones family members were home visiting their parents in Breckenridge, so the reunion was one in fact as well as in fancy.

White satin ribbons extended from the wild rose centerpiece of the beautifully decorated table to each plate. When each guest drew a streamer they found a miniature bride with a card announcing the engagement of Howard and Lloyd Mills.

Howard is a Breckenridge High School graduate and went to the Agricultural College at Fort Collins. She taught high school in Craig for two years. Mills is a successful businessman in Craig.

Toasts were given wishing much happiness for the bride-to-be whom they love so much and all had spent a very jolly evening.

