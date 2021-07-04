This week in history July 2, 1921: Kokomo strikes silver, Pueblo needs aid

A view of Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, looking east from Sixth Street, shows Independence Hall in the center.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 2, 1921:

Kokomo reports rich ore body in Silver Queen

A rich body of ore was discovered in the Silver Queen Mine of the Kokomo Mining and Milling Co. about a week ago. There is enough ore to keep things going for two or three months. The ore bins are full and the only difficulty at present is the dearth of railroad cars.

However, with the flood damage on the railroads repaired, this condition is expected to improve. Lack of cars is said to be the reason that caused the closing of the Michigan mine.

Engineer M. L. Bart came from New York two or three weeks ago has put the work on a systematic basis and 500 feet of tunnel in the Hyman gold mine was unwatered last week to be worked soon.

The Silver Queen is said to be the only silver mine in operation at Kokomo at present.

Red Cross chief says Pueblo needs $400,000

According to W. Frank Persons, vice chairman of the American Red Cross, the necessary relief program for the flood-stricken area in anf about Pueblo requires an expenditure of an additional $400,000. Persons arrived in Denver last night after going from his headquarters in Washington to Pueblo to make a personal investigation.

There are between 1,700 and 2,000 families that need various degrees of help in the Arkansas valley. There has already been $305,000 contributed, of which $105,000 came from the national treasury of the American Red Cross and $35,000 from Denver.

“Most of these families have lost their furniture, bedding and clothing,” Parsons said. “Many have lost the houses which they had owned, in whole or in part. It is conservatively estimated that $400,000 is urgently needed to restore the essential equipment of these homes, and that an equal amount, in addition, ought to be provided, if possible, to help those who have suffered the more severe property losses to rebuild their homes.”

Western forest fire season opens favorably

Frequent rains have been a boon to the Western forests this spring. But the government foresters do not consider the current conditions are entirely due to favorable weather and timely rains. The public is becoming interested in forest preservation and the oft-repeated story of the destruction caused by human carelessness is beginning to make its impression.

The United States leads all nations in forest fires. With over 30,000 fires per year, destroying nearly $20 million worth of timber and property, this country has the world outclassed.

There have only been only four large fires so far this year in the 147 national forests scattered throughout the country: one in Minnesota, one in Florida and the other two in Arizona.

Local news notes from all around Summit County