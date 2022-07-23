This week in history July 22, 1922: Finding success at the ballpark and in the mines

The Philadelphia and Reading Express from Camden to Atlantic City plunged 40 feet down a steep embankment while running at high speed at about midnight recently. Twenty people were killed and scores injured. The victims were mostly women and children on their way to Atlantic City for a holiday.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 22, 1922.

Dredge hits 40-foot vein in Blue River bed

The Tonopah Placer Co.’s No. 1 gold dredging boat has again confirmed the theory that the Blue River’s bed from the south of the town site to about two miles north of it is underlaid with mineral deposits. These deposits are probably contacts carrying lead-iron-zinc sulphide ores which in turn carry gold and silver values.

During the last week of June, the dredge encountered a large, partly decomposed body of lead-iron-zinc ore about three-quarters of a mile north of Breckenridge at a depth of 60 feet. The vein appears to be about 40 feet wide and crosses the river from Shock Hill toward the Yuba Dam Flats in a northeast direction.

Ball tossers clean up Park County Team

While it was nothing to boast of, it’s hard not to feel a small amount of pride that the Breckenridge baseball team returned home from Fairplay last Sunday night having won the game against Fairplay’s team. The finial score was 23-18.

With the opening inning, Breckenridge made 11 runs and Fairplay could only boast of tying the score for a few moments. Breckenridge had several pitchers and succeeded in using them all, with Currier facing the first two men, John Peterson following for a short period and ending the game with Gregg, who had played a fast game on second base. Fairplay, meanwhile, allowed the same pitcher to stand the full blunt of all the hitting of the Breckenridge sluggers.

The Breckenridge team will cross bats with Dillon at Dillon tomorrow. Several nights of practice have put them in good shape, and they appear to be well organizes. The game will decide the team that should represent Summit County in the baseball world. The following Sunday, Alma will play Breckenridge on the Breckenridge grounds. This will be their second home game and they are looking forward to much needed support from fans.

Florence Gold Dredging Co. to start next week

The dredge of the Florence Gold Dredging Co. of French Creek has about completed its repairs and from present indication should commence digging this coming week. This boat has undergone a thorough overhauling under the supervision of H.W. Wade. A large force of men have been employed three shifts on this repair work.

The Florence Gold Dredging Co. are aiming to dredge the ground left in French Gulch, and it is estimated to be very rich. The dredge is currently downstream, about a half-mile this side of Lincoln, just below the famous Farncomb Hill that is known for its record production of crystalized gold specimens.

New size for Journal starting with this issue

The Summit County Journal is once again changing its size. After making an effort for the past year with all-home print, we find that present conditions do not warrant enough matter of a local nature to furnish this size paper.

Therefore, the paper is going back to a ready-print service and a selection of features will be included that should meet the approval of all of our readers. We have changed the paper back to a full six-column size to fit more detailed reports to give readers the best there is in the weekly newspaper field.

The Journal is anxious to print all news, especially of summer visitors, so don’t hesitate to call the office with details that you’d like to publish. It is our desire not to overlook anyone, but we need the cooperation of the public to help us to attain the standard we would like to see set up for the Journal.

