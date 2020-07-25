This week in history, July 24, 1920: Boy injured in car accident, Hoosier Pass seeing increased traffic

As reported in the July 24, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal: Eight people were killed and 60 others injured when an American Express special train crashed into a Buffalo-New York train near Schenectady, New York. The photograph shows the wreckage of the sleeping cars and workers searching for the bodies of the victims.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 24, 1920.

AUTO ACCIDENT AT THE CORNER OF MAIN AND LINCOLN AVENUE

Last Saturday evening Breckenridge had occasion to witness its first auto accident this year. H.I. Wainious was driving down Main street from the corner of Washington where he had gone to turn around, and Fred Theobald, the young son of Mr. and Mrs. P.J. Theobald was coming down Lincoln avenue, on his bicycle, when they met at the corner. It was just getting dusk, and Mr. Wainious did not see the young boy on the bicycle until it was too late to turn out or stop his car. It is said by eye witnesses that the car was not going above the speed limit and the accident was unavoidable by both parties.

The boy and the bicycle were dragged about 25 feet down the street before the car could be stopped, he was picked up unconscious and carried to Dr. Condon’s office. There were no broken bones, but the boy was unconscious for several days. At the present time he is rapidly improving and will soon able to get around. The bicycle was ruined.

THE BRIER ROSE IS LEASED BY J.D. OLIVER

The Brier Rose claims on Tenmile Range southwest of Breckenridge were leased this week to J.D. Oliver, by the owners, Mrs. Carrie Levy and C.A. Finding. The Brier Rose group of claims was very prominent in the early days as a producer of high grade silver, but no work has been done on them for many years. The tunnels are said to be in good shape, but are still filled with ice and snow, since they are above timberline.

LADIES AID ENTERTAINED FRIENDS AT DAUB HOME

The Ladies’ Aid society entertained a goodly number of friends at the home of Mrs. Daub on Thursday evening. Music, games and the always enjoyable “grab bag” were in evidence. Delicious coffee and cake were served. A neat sum was realized.

HOOSIER PASS IS SEEING PLENTY OF TRAFFIC

Monday evening the forest register on top of the Hoosier Pass showed that 31 tourists had registered during the day. This means that probably double that number traveled over the pass, as few people who have gone very far ever stop to register at such places. Every day the past week, a continuous stream of cars could be noted going over the pass, and it is predicted that in a few weeks, more cars will be going through Breckenridge than ever before in its history.

LOCAL NEWS NOTES FROM ALL AROUND SUMMIT COUNTY

A large party of Tiger residents enjoyed the hospitality of Mr. and Mrs. Mills at a dance given at Dredge No. 2 on Wednesday evening. Mr. Mills played the banjo and Mr. Gordon Marcott played the violin.

Clean cotton rags are still wanted at the Summit County Journal office.

Ray Hill and George Bradley returned from Denver in the Hill car on Tuesday.

A party of young folks made the trip to the top of Peak 8 on Thursday. Mildred Terrill’s cousin, Miss Engle, who was visiting from Iowa was the inspiration for the trip.

On Monday afternoon, George Penz and Walter Bader returned from Detroit, where they had spent the past few months. They still insist they like that bustling city, but the coolness of Breckenridge was the appeal to bring them home.

WOOLEN MILLS CLOSE DOWN TO BOOST PRICE OF CLOTHING

“Produce, produce, produce!” seems to be the cry with a growing degree of emphasis. It is assumed to be the remedy for our present ills, on the theory that there is a world-wide demand for goods, especially in the basic industries. It is with considerable surprise, therefore, that we learn of the closing down of the great mills and factories of the American Woolen company, throwing tens of thousands of workers out of a job. The difficulty, it appears is not due to lack of coal, lack of transportation or to strikes, incipient or otherwise. According to President Wood, it is due to tremendous cancellation of orders for the fabrics that the company manufacturers, largely cloth that ultimately finds its way into the men’s clothing.