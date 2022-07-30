This week in history July 29, 1922: The season of politics, mining and baseball continues
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 29, 1922.
New mining boom promised
The northeast corner of Summit County has produced some very high-grade silver ore, but has received very little attention from prospectors and less of development. Recently, some experienced and intelligent miners have been giving this section careful attention. Their efforts have been rewarded by not only high-grade dry silver ore free from base metals, but also a large body of quartz, rich in free gold.
Some samples run as high as 3,000 ounces in silver and 30 ounces in gold, in a mass that carries from $10 to $20 per ton in gold. Some shipments of this ore will soon be made to the smelter, and if returns are anywhere near our preliminary tests, a camp will be opened that will surprise event the most enthusiastic old timers of Summit County.
Democratic assembly, Republican rally held
The Democratic assembly held in Dillon last Monday resulted in a selection of a set of delegates to other various assemblies. The same delegates — Siewers Fincher, D. W. Fall, Edward Stuard and U. G. McKinley — were selected to attend all three conventions, which are to be held in Denver next Monday.
Candidates for the various county offices will be placed on the ticket, the selection being left for the primary election Sept. 11. There does not seem to be any great interest taken in the election so far this summer, but the heat of excitement is expected to grow fervent from this time on. Currently, the political fight will be to regain the offices of assessor and commissioner, while the Republicans will make a great effort to retain those offices while making further inroads into the county courthouse.
Meanwhile, State Chairman George H. Shaw and State Secretary C. C. Crowder spent last Monday evening in Breckenridge for a meeting with the Republicans in the community to discuss issues. A meeting was held in the district courtroom and about 20 were present. Shaw and Crowder made a very favorable impression on those who met them, and all were impressed with the fact that both these men are untiring workers in the interest of their party.
Dillon baseball team defeats Breckenridge
The Breckenridge ball team was met with defeat at the hands of Dillon last Sunday. The game started out as though it was going to be a genuine exhibition of the national game, but soon the Dillon boys seemed to lose hold and the county seat ball tossers piled up a score of 10 points.
Shortly afterward, the Breckenridge team pulled a similar stunt and went wild, allowing the Dillon boys to run a lead that was not overcome during the game. The final score was 20 to 15 in favor of Dillon.
Idaho Springs to celebrate discovery of gold
Idaho Springs is to stage a big, three-day celebration Sept. 2-4 in glorification of the discovery of gold in Colorado back in the wild and woolly days of 1860. Unfamiliar as the facts may be to the average reader, this town was the scene of the discovery of gold.
In 1859, George A. Jackson wandered up Chicago Creek to a spot a little less than a quarter of a mile from the main business district of the town and swung his pick down into terra firma. He scraped a few particles of the Earth into his pan, washed them in the creek and discovered pay dirt.
Within a week, excitement was rampant with all eyes focused on Colorado. Denver, 38 miles away, became alive with prospectors and fortune hunters and the word spread everywhere like wildfire. Other discoveries followed.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- Paul Meur of Denver arrived in Breckenridge this week and is spending a few days at his property on Bald Mountain.
- J. H. Zeigler of Denver arrived in Breckenridge last Sunday. Zeigler is a former resident and cannot let a summer go past without returning to spend a few days to renew old acquaintances.
- Mrs. and Mrs. Earl B. Leonard of Oakland, California, spent a few days in Breckenridge this week. Mr. Leonard visited Breckenridge many times when he was a young boy, and his trip here is the first in the last 15 years.
- Mr. and Mrs. Sam Klous of New York arrived in Breckenridge last Sunday. Mr. Klous is heavily interested in Warriors Mark. He is accompanied to Breckenridge by Mr. J. C. Stearns, also of New York.
- Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Duntch and family of Riverton, Wyoming, and Paul Neil of Pueblo — who is Mrs. Duntch’s brother — made a visit at the C. A. Kaiser home this week. They arrived Wednesday and spent Thursday on a fishing trip to Black Creek, leaving on their trip home Friday. Mr. Duntch is editor and owner of the Riverton Review.
