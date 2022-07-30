This week in history July 29, 1922: The season of politics, mining and baseball continues

Bloomington, Illinois, has been one of the “bad” spots in the railway shopmen’s strike, and state troops have been on guard there. A machine gun section is show here in the Chicago and Alton machine shops.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 29, 1922.

New mining boom promised

The northeast corner of Summit County has produced some very high-grade silver ore, but has received very little attention from prospectors and less of development. Recently, some experienced and intelligent miners have been giving this section careful attention. Their efforts have been rewarded by not only high-grade dry silver ore free from base metals, but also a large body of quartz, rich in free gold.

Some samples run as high as 3,000 ounces in silver and 30 ounces in gold, in a mass that carries from $10 to $20 per ton in gold. Some shipments of this ore will soon be made to the smelter, and if returns are anywhere near our preliminary tests, a camp will be opened that will surprise event the most enthusiastic old timers of Summit County.

Democratic assembly, Republican rally held

The Democratic assembly held in Dillon last Monday resulted in a selection of a set of delegates to other various assemblies. The same delegates — Siewers Fincher, D. W. Fall, Edward Stuard and U. G. McKinley — were selected to attend all three conventions, which are to be held in Denver next Monday.

Candidates for the various county offices will be placed on the ticket, the selection being left for the primary election Sept. 11. There does not seem to be any great interest taken in the election so far this summer, but the heat of excitement is expected to grow fervent from this time on. Currently, the political fight will be to regain the offices of assessor and commissioner, while the Republicans will make a great effort to retain those offices while making further inroads into the county courthouse.

Meanwhile, State Chairman George H. Shaw and State Secretary C. C. Crowder spent last Monday evening in Breckenridge for a meeting with the Republicans in the community to discuss issues. A meeting was held in the district courtroom and about 20 were present. Shaw and Crowder made a very favorable impression on those who met them, and all were impressed with the fact that both these men are untiring workers in the interest of their party.

Dillon baseball team defeats Breckenridge

The Breckenridge ball team was met with defeat at the hands of Dillon last Sunday. The game started out as though it was going to be a genuine exhibition of the national game, but soon the Dillon boys seemed to lose hold and the county seat ball tossers piled up a score of 10 points.

Shortly afterward, the Breckenridge team pulled a similar stunt and went wild, allowing the Dillon boys to run a lead that was not overcome during the game. The final score was 20 to 15 in favor of Dillon.

Idaho Springs to celebrate discovery of gold

Idaho Springs is to stage a big, three-day celebration Sept. 2-4 in glorification of the discovery of gold in Colorado back in the wild and woolly days of 1860. Unfamiliar as the facts may be to the average reader, this town was the scene of the discovery of gold.

In 1859, George A. Jackson wandered up Chicago Creek to a spot a little less than a quarter of a mile from the main business district of the town and swung his pick down into terra firma. He scraped a few particles of the Earth into his pan, washed them in the creek and discovered pay dirt.

Within a week, excitement was rampant with all eyes focused on Colorado. Denver, 38 miles away, became alive with prospectors and fortune hunters and the word spread everywhere like wildfire. Other discoveries followed.

Local news notes from all around Summit County