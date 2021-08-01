This week in history July 30, 1921: A recap of mining operations throughout the state; roads see more use and construction
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 30, 1921:
Colorado’s mining operations reviewed
According to C.W. Henderson of the United States Geological Survey, the gross value of the gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc produced by Colorado mines in 1920 was 51% of the gross value in 1917.
However, the Wellington Mine at Breckenridge increased its production of zinc in 1920 and the mines in Telluride continued to maintain a large production that year, notwithstanding difficulties with power. The mines in Leadville made an output that was only a little less than that in 1919.
The year 1921 opened badly as the low prices for lead and zinc nearly caused the Sunnyside Mine to cease milling. The Wellington continued to work, but the entire plant was closed in June.
The Gold Trail gains popularity
Every motorist coming from either way over the Gold Trail is praising the condition of the road. A traveler had made a trip over Berthoud Pass recently and when crossing Hoosier Pass they said there was no comparison between the two roads.
They said the Berthoud road is very rough and very steep, while the present condition of Hoosier is exceptionally fine. Even the heavy use over the past month had very little effect on the highway.
Work continues on Loveland Pass road
Men from Georgetown, Silver Plume and Idaho Springs joined forces Sunday and spent the whole day on improving the Loveland Pass road. There were about 125 workmen there altogether, and Idaho Springs, while not large in number, was “Johnny-on-the-spot.”
The road is an old stage road that has not been opened to traffic for years, but the opening of a direct route from Denver to Leadville will eliminated many miles of travel.
Considerable work was accomplished Sunday, and if this continues then it will not be long until Clear Creek County will have its part of the road completed.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Finding were Denver passengers last Sunday.
- Mr. and Mrs. George Robinson and family returned from a several days’ visit in Denver on Monday.
- J.R. Sutherland of Montezuma was a Breckenridge visitor on Monday having business in the county court.
- Pat Patterson and Axel Knudson of Montezuma spent last Saturday evening and Sunday in Breckenridge.
- Mrs. J.W. Dowd and son Lee and Mrs. M.A. Buffington drove in from Red Cliff over Climax Road on Monday and visited the home of W.T. Keogh. The Dowds returned to Red Cliff on Tuesday while Mrs. Buffington will remain and visit the Keogh home for a few weeks.
