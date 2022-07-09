This week in history July 8, 1922: Roadwork, baseball and mining

Above is shown all that was left of the power house at a strip mine in Herrin, Illinois, after dynamite and the torches had been applied because of a strike, where 40 were killed and may wounded. United Mine Workers President Lewis refused to agree to plans proposed by President Harding and Secretary Davis to end the strike.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 9, 1922.

Roadwork contract let by commissioners

The new road planned over the Carr Placer hill, as well as the road from Wheeler leading to Kokomo, is now an assured thing before fall. The Summit County commissioners this week gave the contract for both roads to Plains Construction Co. of Denver.

Two bids came in for the highway, one from Jack Adams and Leon Ames of Dillon for $10,700 and the Plains Construction bid at $6,500.68. Under the terms of the contract, the work will start within 30 days and will be completed within 90 working days after starting.

Plains Construction Co. is not a new contractor in Summit. Last fall, they had a contract to build two bridges on Project 28 of the lower Blue River. Mr. Edwards has made many friends in Summit and will be a welcome contractor in our midst.

Breckenridge baseball team wins 1st game

Breckenridge again entered the sporting field with a ball team last Sunday. Many of the old familiar faces on the diamond were seen, and some new men were in the lineup. The team won 9-7 against Dillon at the end of the ninth inning, with the visitors never being in the lead.

The game was a good one throughout, and either side only made scores in three innings. John Peterson opened the game as pitcher for Breckenridge and held the visitors until the fifth inning. At that time Tom McKenna, who finished the game, replaced him.

The Dillon team is the fastest to represent the Blue Valley town in many seasons. They played consistent ball throughout the afternoon and threatened to take the lead many times. The Breckenridge team was handicapped by lack of practice and lack of support from the bleachers, which held only a dozen fans.

A return game will be played in Dillon tomorrow. A series will be held between the two teams if there is a tie. Efforts will be made to hold a baseball tournament sometime this fall, and the fans will be assured of some good games.

Leasors on Detroit get ore

The Detroit lease, operated by George Robinson, W.J. Murphy and others, has opened up this week. The ore streak varies from 8 to 18 inches and carries values ranging around $100 per ton. The principal value is silver.

The leasors intend to take out a couple of cars of ore at the present time and then later sink the shaft deeper and cut lower down the hill. The shaft currently is equipped with a steam pump and a horse whim.

Local news notes from all around Summit County