This week in history July 9, 1921: Large silver ore vein is found, Hoosier Pass highway gets a new name

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 9, 1921:

June Bug strikes large silver ore vein

The Boyce brothers, the lucky lessees of the June Bug lode, struck 17 inches of high grade silver ore practically at the grass roots. They took out 3 tons of silver ore that will run from 200 to 400 ounces in silver per ton in driving about 12 feet in the vein.

The strike was made in a surface trench sunk to bedrock at a point about 300 feet uphill from their former upper tunnel and about 40 feet above the other tunnel level. They are driving a new tunnel on the vein, which is 17 to 18 inches wide at about 12 feet below the surface.

Several weeks ago they shipped 6 tons of high-grade silver ore which they took out of the middle tunnel during the winter. The new strike certainly promises the lessees a good stake for the several years they have been working the June Bug.

Hoosier Pass highway now officially called ‘The Gold Trail’

The Summit Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution naming the road from Fairplay over Hoosier Pass down to the Midland Trail near Kremmling as “The Gold Trail.” The name was suggested last year by The Summit County Journal and now it becomes official by the board and soon should be known by motorists all over the West.

The Gold Trail is very appropriately named, as it passes the richest gold placer fields in the West. The highway will be extensively advertised throughout the state. The commissioners aim to erect large signs on both ends of the trail that include a map of the highway and nearby towns.

The signs, which will be about 10 feet long and 5 or 6 feet wide, will be gold, blue and black painted on a white background. It will contain all of the relevant travel information for tourists, and the highway will be marked with gold bands painted around posts and other poles along the route.

Fordney tariff bill affects mines

The Fordney tariff bill, which is favorably reported in the House as a protective measure and which will probably reach President Harding by Aug. 15, follows closely the terms of the Payne-Aldrich act so far as lead and zinc are concerned.

The two-year emergency schedule provides a duty of 0.5% on all zinc-bearing ores up to 20% of zinc in the ore. On ore containing 20% and less than 25% of zinc, the duty is 1 cent per pound on the zinc contents. The regular lead tariff — to take effect when the two years have expired — places on the free list zinc-bearing ores of all kinds.

