This week in history June 10, 1922: students graduate, Mrs. Bertha Lund dies, Breck wins baseball game

The Breckenridge High School shows its new auditorium.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 10, 1922.

School completes successful term

The Breckenridge City High School closed a very successful term yesterday. Nothing entered into the life of the school to mar its good work this work this year, with the exception of about 10 days lost time during the flu scare this past spring. The maximum attendance during the year was 138, while the average attendance was 125. The present school year saw a larger percentage of promotions than last year and those passing are said to be 90% of the attendance.

The school during the year has been in charge of Supt. H. E. Green, who proved to be a very popular instructor. No only did he conduct well the affairs of the classroom, but promoted in a very efficient manner the social life of the school personnel.

Breckenridge wins baseball game 15-8

The baseball game played in Dillon last Sunday was won by the Breckenridge team by the score of 15 to 8. Both teams played excellent ball and were very evenly matched, the resulting difference in score coming in the second inning. A crowd of spectators helped the performers with their rooting.

Mrs. Bertha Lund dies in a Denver hospital

Mrs. Bertha Lund, a pioneer resident of Summit County, died at a Denver hospital early yesterday morning, according to word received yesterday. No details have been given other than that the remains will arrive in Dillon this afternoon

Mrs. Lund had made Dillon and the lower Blue (River) her home for many years.

Her husband died several years ago. They had lived on one of the finest ranches of the lower country, about 10 miles below Dillon. Mrs. Lund was a sister of Mrs. H. Hamilton, another pioneer resident of Summit County who has also preceded her sister to the great beyond.

Details of Mrs. Lund’s death will be published in the next issue of the Journal. So far as known, she leaves no direct relatives to mourn her loss. A will made recently will make disposition of her property.

Local news notes from all around Summit County