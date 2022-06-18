This week in history June 17, 1922: Shows, masquerades and more mining

Kidnapped and held prisoner without food or water for 50 hours was the experience of Mrs. James Jenkins, left, and Miss Gertrude McMann, right, of Omaha, Nebraska. H.E. Boyd, shown in the picture, came to their rescue but was also captured and chained to them. They were held in a shack of the kidnapper, a desperado named Gus Grimes. Boyd finally escaped and brought help to the women.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 17, 1922.

Radcliffe chautauqua was a great success

The first chautauqua to be held in Breckenridge closed on Wednesday and was proclaimed a grand success by all who attended. Financially, it did not turn out as well as might be expected, but this was mostly due to the fact that the people did not understand the kind of entertainment it would be. But from an entertainment and educational standpoint, it proved to be more than was expected.

From the opening number, in which the Coleman Concert Co. and Dr. Lacey appeared to the closing number with the Kirk Frederick Concert Co. and Dr. Bingham, each and every member appearing proved themselves a star. The crowd was equally divided on thinking which doctors were the best speakers, according to the critics who attended, that ever appeared on a Breckenridge stage.

The event was held in a tent on the lot of the Foote house on north Main Street, Breckenridge. Large crowds gathered for both performances, but evening shows were hampered by cold weather. The closing number Wednesday night suffered most of the cold, and many in the tent were obliged to carry heavy wraps.

Great preparations for the masquerade

The Redmen’s mask ball promises to outdo its previous 36 occasions if plans now being laid by the committee in charge do not fail. The local Redmen have strived to make the mask ball the event of the year, and this year every effort will be made to outdo previous events.

The costumes will be on display in the Torkington building at the old Bruch stand next Saturday, and will continue until the evening of the ball. Several new costumes have been added to the selection. Prizes will be given for the best — and also for the most comical — costumes. The five-piece Timberline Jazz Orchestra will provide the music and all are assured a good old time.

Late paper this week

The Journal will reach its patrons a couple of days late this week. Mr. Lampe, who has been on the paper for about a year, left for Denver last Saturday after spraining his wrist. We were unable to secure additional help until Friday of this week, and because of that we will not be able to get the mail on time. We thank our many friends for all past kindnesses, trusting that the delay and explanation will be accepted.

French Gulch dredge to commence operations

The dredge formerly operated by the French Gulch Dredging Co. has been sold to the Florence Gold Dredging Co. of Denver, and the preliminary repair work to start operations commenced Friday. W.H. Wade is superintendent in charge of the operations.

The French Gulch dredge was one of the most successful in the district. The boat was originally moved here from Clear Creek County and dredged some of the richest ground in the camp.

