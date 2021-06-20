This week in history June 20, 1921: Taxes and tourists increase
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 20, 1921.
Playful banter takes time while taxes mount higher
The Senate Democrats had their day last Tuesday when they launched a broadside against Republican claims of achievement during the first three months of President Harding’s administration.
Sen. Harrison belabored the Republicans over the passage of the emergency agricultural tariff bill, which he characterizes as an “utter violation of party pledges.” Harrison said the tariff offered to “raise the cost of everything on the working man’s table” and that it had done “no good to the farmers.”
Many tourists are coming over Continental Divide
It is estimated that more than a million Americans will spend their vacations this year in the Rocky Mountains, and the cooperation of civic organizations and county and city officials throughout Colorado will undoubtedly count in deciding where tourists spend their time and money.
No time should be lost by Summit County’s road builders to see that the means of access to different municipalities are made attractive for automobilists, as the stories of “bad roads” travels faster than the cars themselves. There is also the added advantage to a community that good roads bring to the residents.
It therefore behooves the road builders to see that roads in every direction are made satisfactory for the travelers and that it be done as quickly as possible.
Mine operations resume
In a special dispatch from Kokomo, it was noted that operations have resumed on the Pearl Consolidated group on Chalk Mountain by the Kokomo Mining Co. General manager Stillwell Connor arrived from Denver last week, and he has a crew of men engaged in opening up the road to Camp Davis so that supplies can be hauled about 3,000 feet from the railroad at Buffers.
Last winter, just before operations ceased for the winter, it was reported that a new and rich vein of ore with a much higher gold-silver content than the other veins had been discovered. The new ore vein will be fully exploited and shipments will start shortly.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- J.A. Traylor motored to Denver yesterday, accompanied by Mrs. Moon and C. Bonnell.
- E.A. Theobald was a Denver passenger on Wednesday.
- Mrs. Frank Stafford, with her sister Mrs. Jamison, left Tuesday for Salida to undergo treatment at the hospital there.
- Principal H.E. Green and his wife left for Greeley via Pine Grove and Denver on Wednesday. Mr. Green will act as instructor in the teachers’ courses at Greeley during the summer training period.
- Judge Francis E. Bouck of Leadville passed through town Friday morning en route to Denver to attend the funeral of a personal friend. He left word that court would not be held for a couple of weeks because of his absence and the inability of the attorneys to reach Summit County by train.
