This week in history June 20, 1921: Taxes and tourists increase

The first airplane forest patrol flight ever is attempted in Minnesota, with the participation of the First Minnesota observation squadron and the cooperation of the state forestry service. W. T. Cox, state forester, is shown shaking hands with A. E. Pimley, his assistant, who acted as observer on the flight. In the front cockpit is Lt. V. C. Omlie.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 20, 1921.

Playful banter takes time while taxes mount higher

The Senate Democrats had their day last Tuesday when they launched a broadside against Republican claims of achievement during the first three months of President Harding’s administration.

Sen. Harrison belabored the Republicans over the passage of the emergency agricultural tariff bill, which he characterizes as an “utter violation of party pledges.” Harrison said the tariff offered to “raise the cost of everything on the working man’s table” and that it had done “no good to the farmers.”

Many tourists are coming over Continental Divide

It is estimated that more than a million Americans will spend their vacations this year in the Rocky Mountains, and the cooperation of civic organizations and county and city officials throughout Colorado will undoubtedly count in deciding where tourists spend their time and money.

No time should be lost by Summit County’s road builders to see that the means of access to different municipalities are made attractive for automobilists, as the stories of “bad roads” travels faster than the cars themselves. There is also the added advantage to a community that good roads bring to the residents.

It therefore behooves the road builders to see that roads in every direction are made satisfactory for the travelers and that it be done as quickly as possible.

Mine operations resume

In a special dispatch from Kokomo, it was noted that operations have resumed on the Pearl Consolidated group on Chalk Mountain by the Kokomo Mining Co. General manager Stillwell Connor arrived from Denver last week, and he has a crew of men engaged in opening up the road to Camp Davis so that supplies can be hauled about 3,000 feet from the railroad at Buffers.

Last winter, just before operations ceased for the winter, it was reported that a new and rich vein of ore with a much higher gold-silver content than the other veins had been discovered. The new ore vein will be fully exploited and shipments will start shortly.

Local news notes from all around Summit County