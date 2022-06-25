This week in history June 24, 1922: Summer arrives, cattle feed in pastures and ore discovered
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 24, 1922.
Rich ore strike on the Fredonia
High-grade silver ore, 8 feet of it, was recently opened up on the Fredonia mine by misters Peabody and Wheeler, who, together with a number of Denver men, have been working the property for several months. The ore is mostly of a silver chloride nature, and also carries some ruby silver. Specimens have been on display in various places in town during the past 10 days and are subject of much comment.
It is the intention of the operators to develop the ore body to determine its extent. The Fredonia mine is located on Red Mountain about 7 miles from town and is near timberline. If the ore continues to any extent, plans for hauling it to the foot of the hill and also to Breckenridge, the nearest railroad point, will be made.
The Fredonia mine has the reputation of being one of the best silver producers in the district. It has been worked for many years, but the slump in the silver market made profitable mining impossible. The present operators have again opened up the old workings and will soon be ready to again produce silver in paying quantities.
Cattle now grazing on all sides of Breckenridge
No matter which direction you now go from Breckenridge, you will run into a herd of cattle. These cattle, owned by Hanks Bros., have been distributed to all sides of Breckenridge and can be seen in every road out of town.
Many are located on the road above town, grazing in the gulches of Illinois, Pennsylvania and Fredonia creeks. Others are along the Dillon highway, and still more on the Upper Swan road.
The cattle seem to be gaining in weight, thus providing that they are finding good grazing fields.
Breckenridge experiences summer weather
During the past week, Breckenridge residents have felt the experience of genuine summer weather. The thermometer has seen fit to climb during the day, and we can hear the expression on the streets that it is really hot.
At the Colorado and Southern railway station the other afternoon, Agent Waltz caught a glimpse of his thermometer when it showed 101 degrees in the sun.
However, the nights are as cool as ever, and one can sleep comfortably with a blanket over them, and the evenings, while pleasant, are too cool for one to go around without extra wraps.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- R.M. Henderson was a Denver visitor early this week.
- Attorney E.A. Bond of Leadville spent the first of the week in Breckenridge.
- F.N. Sprague of Holyoke arrived Wednesday evening and is making preparations to do some work on his mine, the Mollie B. The Mollie B was an active worker of a small force up to about two years ago.
- County Assessor S.S. Fry is very ill this week, but latest reports are that he is slowly improving.
- Cars crossing the range are becoming more numerous every day. From all reports, the roads are now in fine shape and the Hoosier Pass is proclaimed as the best in the state that crosses the Continental Divide at this elevation.
- Con Ecklund of Frisco is spending several days in Breckenridge on some mining duties for Geo C. Smith.
- County Commissioner H.A. Recen came in from Denver Thursday evening with a new Chevrolet car that he had purchased.
- J.E. Hopkins and Eli Fletcher went to Denver via Hoosier Pass Wednesday in the Hopkins’ car.
- Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Wallace of San Francisco arrived Tuesday and are spending a week visiting at the home of Mrs. H.H. Hayden. Mrs. Wallace was formerly Miss Francis Revette, and is well known in Breckenridge. Mr. Wallace is spending his first visit in this section and is enjoying himself immensely.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.