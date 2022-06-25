This week in history June 24, 1922: Summer arrives, cattle feed in pastures and ore discovered

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 24, 1922.

Rich ore strike on the Fredonia

High-grade silver ore, 8 feet of it, was recently opened up on the Fredonia mine by misters Peabody and Wheeler, who, together with a number of Denver men, have been working the property for several months. The ore is mostly of a silver chloride nature, and also carries some ruby silver. Specimens have been on display in various places in town during the past 10 days and are subject of much comment.

It is the intention of the operators to develop the ore body to determine its extent. The Fredonia mine is located on Red Mountain about 7 miles from town and is near timberline. If the ore continues to any extent, plans for hauling it to the foot of the hill and also to Breckenridge, the nearest railroad point, will be made.

The Fredonia mine has the reputation of being one of the best silver producers in the district. It has been worked for many years, but the slump in the silver market made profitable mining impossible. The present operators have again opened up the old workings and will soon be ready to again produce silver in paying quantities.

Cattle now grazing on all sides of Breckenridge

No matter which direction you now go from Breckenridge, you will run into a herd of cattle. These cattle, owned by Hanks Bros., have been distributed to all sides of Breckenridge and can be seen in every road out of town.

Many are located on the road above town, grazing in the gulches of Illinois, Pennsylvania and Fredonia creeks. Others are along the Dillon highway, and still more on the Upper Swan road.

The cattle seem to be gaining in weight, thus providing that they are finding good grazing fields.

Breckenridge experiences summer weather

During the past week, Breckenridge residents have felt the experience of genuine summer weather. The thermometer has seen fit to climb during the day, and we can hear the expression on the streets that it is really hot.

At the Colorado and Southern railway station the other afternoon, Agent Waltz caught a glimpse of his thermometer when it showed 101 degrees in the sun.

However, the nights are as cool as ever, and one can sleep comfortably with a blanket over them, and the evenings, while pleasant, are too cool for one to go around without extra wraps.

Local news notes from all around Summit County