This week in history, June 26, 1920: Fifth of July celebration planned, dredging company messes up road, specimens are in demand

A part of the back page of June 26, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal advertising Breckenridge's Fifth of July celebration.

Archive image

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 26, 1920.

BRECKENRIDGE FIFTH OF JULY CELEBRATION LOOKS TO BE THE BEST EVER

The celebration planned for the Fifth of July in Breckenridge promises to be equal to the best that was ever pulled off in our little mountain town. Great preparations are being made to entertain visitors from all over the area, and many are expected to come over from South Park.

Two or more ball games will be arranged, and the Breckenridge team will be greatly strengthened for the occasion.

The evening will be the scene of the grand ball by the Red, White and Blue Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism Donate



BRECKENRIDGE GOLD DEMANDS PREMIUM

One feature of the Breckenridge specimen gold, is that it does not require any measure of congress to place a premium on its production. Curio and specimen hunters are regular visitors to our camp in search of these specimens, and are always willing to pay from $60 to $100 per ounce for these specimens and go away without getting all they want. Last winter a couple of deals were made disposing of good-sized collections of this gold, and this week the town was searched by a specimen buyer in hope for getting any that may have been left for sale. Price was not the question, as anything would’ve been offered.

HOW MUCH LONGER ARE THE PEOPLE GOING TO BE FOOLE D ON ROADS

About five weeks ago, a petition was headed for the Highway Commission asking for relief from the method that is adopted in Summit County of the tearing up of the highways by the Tonopah Placer Dredging Co.

The matter as was first taken up with the chairman of the board of commissioners, and he stated it would be adjusted without the aid of the state highway board. At the June board meeting, Mr. Hopkins the manager of the company came in. Answering a question about roads, he stated jokingly that the train ran daily between Breckenridge and Braddocks, and had his permission to travel that way.

It is now three weeks since the meeting and travelers are compelled to take their course through rocks and stumps.

MISS JUNE ROBINSON ENTERTAINS ON BIRTHDAY

Little Miss June Robinson acted as hostess to a lawn party Thursday afternoon, given in honor of her third birthday. Miss June entertained about fifty young guests, and all sorts of games were indulged in.

NEWS NOTES FROM AROUND SUMMIT COUNTY

Last Sunday’s game of baseball resulted in a 7-1 victory for the Leadville boys over Breckenridge. The game was called in the first half of the sixth inning to allow the Leadville team to catch the train returning to their homes that evening.

Work is progressing on the new ball park in Tiger.

The new addition to the Tiger hotel is now complete. Escalators and messenger service will soon be installed. The mezzanine floor will be used as a recreation and reception room.

A dance will be given at the Blue Valley hall on the evening of July 3. Everybody is invited.

Willard Morris returned from this winter quarters in Hot Springs, South Dakota on Wednesday and will again take up his interests in Illinois Gulch.

Deputy State Mine Inspector Murray left Breckenridge Thursday morning for Leadville, going by way of Climax. He will probably report on the road after he gets over the effects of the trip.

From the June 26, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal: The war-wrecked canal at Lille, France, has been restored to working order. The above photograph shows the first boat since the bombardment of the city entering the locks.

Archive image

THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

When the Democratic National Convention is called to order June 28, in San Francisco, there will be a political assemblage more representative of the whole people that any that has hitherto come together to select a candidate for the highest office in the United States Government.

A REDISTRIBUTION OF LABOR IS NEEDED

Thousands of workmen engaged in the making of men’s clothing have been thrown out of employment during the month is reported. At the same time advertising pages of the metropolitan papers are carrying announcements of slight reductions in the prices of these goods, that show very clearly that the country has been over-stocked.