This week in history June 6, 1921: Weather impacts state, students graduate

New cabinet chairs for President Harding’s advisors are unloaded at the White House executive offices. Every member of the Wilson cabinet, with the exception of Secretary of War Baker, took the chair he had used as a souvenir.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 6, 1921.

Snowdrifts mastered over the Great Divide

Hoosier Pass has been cleared to the top, and automobile travel to the Eastern Slope from Summit County is now merely a matter of owning a car. Tourists are free to come and go for the drifts have been opened and the results of winter’s fury in the hills have been removed over the Continental Divide.

On early Wednesday morning 14 men, equipped with various necessary paraphernalia, opened the pass through the stop and had reached within half a mile of the crest of Hoosier by nightfall. The attack was repeated Thursday morning and by mid-afternoon the summit had been reached.

Those who inspected the road over the pass are of the opinion that by cutting some of the timber along the upper portions of the road, the pass can be opened earlier next year and in the future.

Seniors graduate from Breckenridge High School

Fond parents and admiring friends joined with proud teachers in attendance Thursday evening at G.A.R. hall when the 1921 senior class of Breckenridge High School presented themselves for their final joint appearance.

Miss Elizabeth Engle, the president of her class and the only winner of a merit scholarship offered to the pupils this year, presented the class salutatory. The scholarship secured her recognition to the University of Colorado at Boulder. Her address was replete with appropriate and timely subject matter and the appreciation of those who listened to her was well merited.

John Peterson made the valedictory and presented it in a manner worthy to the scholarly leader of the class.

Terrible cloudburst visits Pueblo

A dispatch states that the city of Pueblo is under water, fires are raging all over parts of the city, martial law prevails and that over 500 lives have been lost. Reports are meager in their authenticity, but morning papers carry the latest story, which indicate that the plight of the city is very bad indeed.

Wire are down all over the Eastern Slope, and Denver suffered from a severe electrical storm yesterday afternoon while the mountain reaches nearby were the scene of several cloudbursts. A dam broke in Boulder and the roads into Denver are lined for miles with automobiles this morning, held up because of the washouts and frightful condition of the highways.

