This week in history May 14, 1921: School seniors delight audience with play ‘The Adventures of Grandpa’

Theodore Kosloff and his wife, refugees from Russia, meet in Los Angeles after seven years of separation. After losing home and fortune, he sent his wife and baby daughter to England and came to America.

Breckenridge High School seniors make fine showing in amateur production of ‘The Adventures of Grandpa’

Breckenridge High School’s senior class presented their play “The Adventures of Grandpa,” on Thursday evening at the G.A.R. Hall. Director and coach Stephanie Smith’s painstaking and untiring work in the preparation of the play stood out from the beginning of the first act to the fall of the curtain on the last.

As protagonist Monte Ray, Robert Williams had all the necessary qualifications of the character. His performance of the college lad with an allowance was very realistic.

Meanwhile, John Peterson as Otis Hammerhead, or Grandpa, was a typical, modern country farmer who was sophisticated when he desired to be. If not for his false whiskers and wig, which were pronounced, one would have imagined him real.

Maj. Blauvelt named engineer of new road board

Maj. Louis D. Blauvelt is the new highway engineer for Colorado. Gov. Shoup announced his appointment along with other members of the new advisory board created under the new one-man highway commission law.

Blauvelt is from New York and was educated at Rutgers College, where he received his civil engineering degree. His is a member of the Colorado Society of Engineers and his first position in Colorado was with the Colorado Midland Railroad in 1887. Later he assisted in the construction of the Cripple Creek Short Line from Colorado Springs to Cripple Creek. He then became active as a construction engineer for the San Pedro & Salt Lake Railroad before serving as the chief engineer of the Moffat line.

Summit County is included in District No. 2 of the board, which comprises Summit, Eagle, Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Ouray, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco and San Miguel counties. William Weiser from Grand Junction is the appointee to this district.

Freight wreck temporarily interferes with passengers and mail

The Denver passenger train was stopped at Dillon Monday evening because of a freight wreck at milepost 120. The road was not cleared in time for the passenger train to proceed to Leadville until the middle of Tuesday afternoon.

A Denver and Rio Grande carload of coal that had been dumped upon the roadway because of the breaking of a truck on the car had to be transferred to another car by hand. The Monday evening darkness interfered with the work, increasing the delay.

The wreck occurred at 11:45 a.m. Monday after the Leadville train had passed through. The carload of coal with a broken truck was turned over and several succeeding cars jolted off the track. The coal car had to be raised onto a new pair of trucks and the cars off the track replaced. No one was injured in the accident, but some 300 or more ties and rails had to be replaced.

