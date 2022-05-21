This week in history May 20, 1922: Roads begin to open as people plan for activities

American troops step lively on the long miles of German roads as they leave Coblenz on their way back to the land of liberty.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of May 20, 1922.

Hoosier Pass to be open this week

A force of snow shovelers left early yesterday morning and again this morning for Hoosier Pass. They aim to open the highway to the top. Their first trip resulted in finding large snowdrifts at the Governor Mine and occasional drifts ranging from 3 to 5 five in thickness to the forks of the road. Then it was a continuous drift as far as they were able to get. They reached the foot of Ford hill the first day with the help of horses.

The work being done this year is partly due to the Summit County commissioners as well as the state highway commission, aided by local subscriptions. The town authorities have also offered help in the project, which should do a lot toward bettering business conditions locally.

It will require several days to open the pass for travel, and it will probably be the latter part of the week before any cars will attempt to cross the divide. Park County officials have assured the Summit County road boosters that they will have the road open to the top as soon as possible, likely Sunday.

The snow on the Park County side is never as deep as it is on this side of the range. Previous attempts to reach the Bemrose Placer from Breckenridge have been futile, and the lessees on the property are assisting in opening the road.

Plans are being prepared for Poppy Day

Complete plans have now been made for the annual Poppy Day drive. Because of last year’s success, Mrs. Jeannette Gough has again been appointed to the position of chairperson for the county. The proceeds of the drive, set for Saturday, May 27, will be used for the children of foreign lands.

Mrs. Gough has appointed a number of young ladies to act as solicitors for Poppy Day. Everyone will be expected to buy one poppy on Saturday. The poppies have been sent from France and were made by French schoolchildren.

They are very beautiful little, artificial flowers and are dear to the memory of the men who fought over there. Many a grave in that far-off battlefield is covered with the natural poppies.

Tiger Road is now in very good shape

The road leading to Tiger is now in first-class condition. It was dragged Thursday of this week and is perfectly dry from Breckenridge to Tiger, and the usual rutty appearance of a spring road is no longer evident. The highway now makes for easy access to the Tiger Mine.

At Tiger, the new mill has received a new coat of paint. Setting the machinery is progressing quite rapidly, although management is making no great effort to complete the building until a better tone is found in the metal market.

However, manager Traylor of the company states that he is looking forward to an early recovery of the lead market, and that he expected to be ready when it makes its appearance.

New rock drill creates much local interest

Local people are taking a great deal of interest in the installation of a new, electrically operated Simplex rock drill in the old Minnie property adjoining the Wellington Mines. Co. If it lives up to the claims, it should prove to bee a tremendous help to smaller operators who cannot afford to install and operate air equipment.

The drill is a one-man machine and can be used as a jackhammer or mounted on a guide shell. Perhaps the most interesting feature of this drill is the gasoline engine electric generating plant for supplying the current. The generator can power two of the drills with a gasoline consumption of only three gallons per eight-hour shift, and the power plant is so small that the units may be placed on a back animal and taken anywhere.

