This week in history May 21, 1921: Metal Miners have important session; lead-silver ore found at Montezuma mine

Pictured are some of the children who made the poppies that will honor the fallen French and American heroes on Memorial Day.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of May 21, 1921.

Summit County Metal Miners Association awakes to active work in interest of the community

The Summit County Metal Miners Association held their regular meeting at the courthouse and although the attendance was not large, considerable discussion and important business was transacted.

The road committee made verbal report of progress and was further spurred to action regarding the necessity for repairs on certain county roads, both as to the near future and for next year. The secretary was requested to communicate with the Transportation Committee of Colorado for the moral support of at least the county association, and asked the committee to keep them advised on their efforts to aid in unraveling the transportation difficulties.

New streak of ore reported at the Jerry mines

The Jerry mines has just opened up a 2-foot streak of lead-silver ore. The mines consist of the Hancock group and a number of other claims situated at Montezuma on Glazier Mountain and operated by H. E. McRae.

In the old tunnel, which was opened last fall, it was found there was a fault, the extent of which was not known. Mr. McRae decided that it would be worthwhile to continue the level along the fault plane, resulting in the finding the streak of ore. The ore shoot looks very encouraging, but sufficient work has not been done to prove the exact size of the ore body.

Census Bureau reports on Colorado’s population

Final reports from the Census Bureau have been compiled by the State Immigration Department and show that the total population of Colorado at the beginning of 1920 was 939,629. Forty-six of the 63 counties in the state showed increases in population from 1910 to 1920, and 17 counties showed decreases. The percent increase for the entire state was 17.6.

The largest percentage of increase was shown by Baca County at 246.6%. The largest percentage of decrease, 67%, was shown by Gilpin County. Of the counties showing decreases in population, 11 are primarily mining counties.

Only four counties which may be regarded as strictly farming areas showed decreases in population and two of these — Conejos and Costilla — owed their decreases to loss of territory.

Local news notes from all around Summit County